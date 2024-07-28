Russell in EMOTIONAL outpour after Belgian GP disqualification
George Russell delivered an emotional response to being disqualified from the Belgian Grand Prix after originally claiming the victory.
The Mercedes star held off his team-mate Lewis Hamilton during the final quarter of the race, after acquiring the lead by attempting a one stop strategy.
Both Mercedes were close together as they crossed the line, with Oscar Piastri looming behind in what was a thrilling end at Spa.
Russell was victorious at the Austrian Grand Prix earlier this year, and a win in Belgium would have made this his second of the season.
George Russell reacts to Belgian GP disqualification
However, when his W15 was weighed after the race there was a discrepancy between the original weighing and the one after.
The first weighed the car was measured at the minimum allowance of 798 kg, however when it was weighed afterwards it was found to be 796.5 kg - 1.5 kg under the minimum.
This was then referred to the Stewards who came to a decision, and reported that Russell had been disqualified from the Belgian GP.
The decision has promoted Hamilton to a Belgian GP victory, whilst Piastri obtained P2 and Charles Leclerc clinched the final podium spot.
According to the FIA: "Car 63 was weighed on the FIA inside and outside scales with both scales showing the same result of 796.5 kg. The calibration of both scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor."
"The Stewards determine that Article 4.1 of the FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty for such an infringement needs to be applied."
Russell reacted to the decision on social media, claiming he was heartbroken but looked ahead rather than dwelling on the negatives.
“Heartbreaking… We came in 1.5kg underweight and have been disqualified from the race,” Russell wrote.
“We left it all on the track today and I take pride in crossing the line first.”
“There will be more to come.”
