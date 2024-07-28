F1 News Today: Verstappen Spa hopes dashed as Horner addresses Red Bull 'problem'
F1 News Today: Verstappen Spa hopes dashed as Horner addresses Red Bull 'problem'
Ferrari star Carlos Sainz has predicted that Max Verstappen could struggle to overcome a grid penalty to win Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix despite showing dominant pace in qualifying.
➡️ READ MORE
Horner addresses Verstappen ‘problem’ after Red Bull drama
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has revealed he has addressed Max Verstappen’s ‘problem’ after recent drama for the team.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull’s Spa tactics dismissed by BULLISH McLaren F1 star
McLaren star Oscar Piastri has dismissed the idea of Red Bull employing team tactics during the Belgian Grand Prix and remains bullish about his team’s chances.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA confirm Red Bull curfew BREACH at Belgian Grand Prix
The FIA have confirmed that Red Bull have breached curfew rules on Friday at the Belgian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton inspires GENIUS wet weather ‘strategy’ at Belgian GP
Lewis Hamilton has inspired a genius strategy to combat the wet weather at the Belgian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen lashes out at critics with FIERY outburst
- 33 minutes ago
F1 Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 1 hour ago
F1 2024 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
FIA confirm PENALTY after Verstappen incident at Spa
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen Spa hopes dashed as Horner addresses Red Bull 'problem'
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton rues missed pole as FIA confirm PENALTY - GPFans F1 Recap
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep