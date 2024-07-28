close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen Spa hopes dashed as Horner addresses Red Bull 'problem'

Ferrari star Carlos Sainz has predicted that Max Verstappen could struggle to overcome a grid penalty to win Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix despite showing dominant pace in qualifying.

Horner addresses Verstappen ‘problem’ after Red Bull drama

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has revealed he has addressed Max Verstappen’s ‘problem’ after recent drama for the team.

Red Bull’s Spa tactics dismissed by BULLISH McLaren F1 star

McLaren star Oscar Piastri has dismissed the idea of Red Bull employing team tactics during the Belgian Grand Prix and remains bullish about his team’s chances.

FIA confirm Red Bull curfew BREACH at Belgian Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed that Red Bull have breached curfew rules on Friday at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Hamilton inspires GENIUS wet weather ‘strategy’ at Belgian GP

Lewis Hamilton has inspired a genius strategy to combat the wet weather at the Belgian Grand Prix.

FIA confirm PENALTY after Verstappen incident at Spa
FIA confirm PENALTY after Verstappen incident at Spa

  • 3 hours ago
Hamilton rues missed pole as FIA confirm PENALTY - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton rues missed pole as FIA confirm PENALTY - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Today 00:00

Verstappen lashes out at critics with FIERY outburst

  • 33 minutes ago
F1 Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 1 hour ago
F1 2024 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 2 hours ago
FIA confirm PENALTY after Verstappen incident at Spa

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen Spa hopes dashed as Horner addresses Red Bull 'problem'

  • 3 hours ago
Hamilton rues missed pole as FIA confirm PENALTY - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Today 00:00
