Horner addresses Verstappen ‘problem’ after Red Bull drama

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has revealed he has addressed Max Verstappen’s ‘problem’ after recent drama for the team.

The three-time world champion had a difficult outing at the Hungarian Grand Prix, getting involved in a collision for which he found himself under investigation from the FIA.

After running wide at Turn 1 and losing out to the McLarens during the opening stages of the race, Verstappen became increasingly frustrated over team radio.

Over the course of the grand prix, Verstappen hurled a series of x-rated team radio messages to his engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, criticising Red Bull’s strategy.

Max Verstappen failed to get ahead of McLaren in Hungary

Max Verstappen made a series of mistakes in Hungary

Have Red Bull banned Max Verstappen from sim racing?

His frustration culminated in a crash with Lewis Hamilton as he attempted an overtake down the main straight, but instead locked up and made contact with the Mercedes.

As his Red Bull launched into the air, Verstappen failed to challenge his rival for P3 and tumbled down the order into P5.

The Dutchman took part in the ‘24 hours of Spa’ sim racing event the night before the Hungarian Grand Prix, which reportedly kept him awake until 3am.

Verstappen has since been criticised for his antics in Hungary, with some blaming his late night for his attitude and lack of professionalism.

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has revealed that Verstappen has been banned from late night sim racing, however the Red Bull star has denied this.

Red Bull have reportedly banned Verstappen from sim racing

Speaking to Sky Germany Christian Horner admitted Verstappen’s sim racing was a ‘problem’ but it had been resolved.

“Fortunately there are no more races this season,” he said.

“So the problem took care of itself. We had a pretty positive Friday today, we collected some data that we now have to look at and hopefully we will end on a positive note at the last race before the summer break.”

