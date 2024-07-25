Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has revealed an agreement between the team and driver Max Verstappen has been struck after his performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The reigning Formula 1 world champion was visibly frustrated at the Hungaroring last weekend as he failed to secure a podium finish.

Verstappen had won the previous two editions at the iconic circuit, but struggled to match the pace of Lando Norris and race winner Oscar Piastri, as the pair secured a first one-two for McLaren since 2021.

The Dutchman blamed his team's strategy during an X-rated rant on the radio, and also came off worst in a collision with Lewis Hamilton as he attempted an audacious overtake.

He eventually came home in P5 on what was a miserable afternoon for the three-time champion, whose lead at the top of the drivers' standings was cut to 76 points.

It was the latest in a series of underwhelming displays from the 26-year-old, who has come under increased pressure this season from his rivals, something he hasn't been accustomed to in recent years.

Max Verstappen took part in a late-night sim racing event before the Hungarian GP

Verstappen failed to finish on the podium as Oscar Piastri secured a first F1 win

Marko: Verstappen 'thin-skinned' in Hungary

Now, Marko has revealed what he believes to be the main reason behind his latest troubles: late-night sim racing.

Verstappen is widely known to be a huge fan of online racing, spending much of his time streaming to fans all over the world and participating in competitions.

He was criticised earlier this year for staying up to play in an event before the Emilia-Romagna GP, but managed to secure the race win on that occasion.

It has now emerged that the 61-time race winner was up late once again ahead of last Sunday's grand prix, leading to discussions taking place over his future involvement in such online competitions.

Helmut Marko has revealed Verstappen will no longer run simulations so late

Writing in his Speedweek column, the Austrian said: "Max Verstappen was rather thin-skinned this weekend, and of course it didn't take long for criticism to arise - no wonder, since he spends half the night playing sim racing.

"I have to say that in Imola he didn't go to bed until three in the morning after a sim racing session - and then won the grand prix.

"Max has a different sleep pattern, and he had his seven hours of sleep.

"His late-night sim appearance on the Hungary weekend only came about because a driver in his team had dropped out.

"Nevertheless, we agreed that he would no longer run simulations so late in the future."

