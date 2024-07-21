Verstappen FUMES at Red Bull with astonishing x-rated rant

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen was left fuming with his Red Bull team, having been given what he described as a 's*** strategy'.

Verstappen could only bring his RB20 home in fifth, having previously been challenging for the lead at the start of the race with McLaren team-mates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA confirm Verstappen and Hamilton investigation as F1 star lands maiden win

READ MORE: McLaren star panicked with ALARMING setback at Hungarian Grand Prix

Having taken second from Norris at the start of the grand prix, Verstappen's frustrations began when the stewards asked the Dutchman to give the place back due to the fact he left the track and gained an advantage.

The three-time world champion then started dropping back from the papaya cars, and instead ended up in a battle with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc for the final podium position.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen misses podium as CONTROVERSIAL team orders mar stunning race

Max Verstappen was investigated for his collision with Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase had a tense conversation

Verstappen's miserable Hungarian GP rant

An early pit stop from Leclerc and Hamilton enabled them to get ahead of the Dutchman, who was unhappy with his team, with engineer Gianpiero Lambiase bearing the brunt of his frustrations.

While Verstappen's tyre deficit then allowed him to catch and pass Leclerc, and almost get past Hamilton, both drivers then pitted earlier than the three-time champion once again, and Verstappen was left with a huge gap to catch up to Leclerc and Hamilton for a second time.

When trying to bridge that gap to the cars ahead, Lambiase sarcastically congratulated Verstappen for bringing his tyres in gently, with the Dutchman clearly having no thought of his tyre condition.

Verstappen was not happy with Lambiase's tone, and sent a barrage of swear words back at his engineer.

"No mate, don't give me that s***," he fumed.

"You guys gave me this s*** strategy, okay? I'm trying to rescue what's left. F***!"

READ MORE: Verstappen in controversial incident in HUGE Hungarian GP drama

Gianpiero Lambiase is Max Verstappen's race engineer

Later on in the race, Verstappen battled to get past Hamilton, making a desperate dive down the inside of the seven-time world champion.

Locking his tyres up, the Dutchman ended up colliding with Hamilton, and his car went flying up into the air. While both drivers were able to carry on, it ruined Verstappen's race, and he was called to see the stewards after the race too.

However, he suggested to Lambiase over the team radio that the incident was Hamilton's fault, a point of view that Lambiase did not entertain in the slightest.

"I'm not even going to get into a radio argument with the other teams over this Max. It's childish, it's childish," the Brit told Red Bull's star driver.

READ MORE: Verstappen and Hamilton CRASH as FIA take action in Hungary

Related