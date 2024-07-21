Verstappen and Hamilton CRASH as FIA take action in Hungary

Max Verstappen was involved in a dramatic collision with Lewis Hamilton for P3 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman attempted an overtake on his former rival into Turn 1, going though the inside but locking up as Hamilton's front right collided with Verstappen's rear left.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen misses podium as CONTROVERSIAL team orders mar stunning race

READ MORE: LAP ONE: Verstappen in controversial incident in HUGE Hungarian GP drama

In dramatic fashion the Red Bull was launched into the air, and was lucky to remain in the race, falling behind the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen has been placed under investigation by the stewards, with the FIA poised to make a decision at 4:50pm UK time and 17:50pm local time.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crash in Hungary

A nightmare Hungarian GP for Max Verstappen

It was a difficult race for the champion who went wide on the opening lap, and was forced to give the position back to Lando Norris after claiming P2.

The Red Bull star accused the Brit of running him wide, and continued to deliver a series of furious radio messages to his team during the grand prix.

Verstappen's frustrations came to the fore as he attempted to overtake Hamilton, with the pair lucky to not be embroiled in more devastating contact.

In the end Hamilton claimed P3 and a podium in Hungary, with Verstappen languishing back in fifth.

READ MORE: Hamilton replacement search takes TWIST after Mercedes star's massive Hungary win

Related