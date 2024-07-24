F1 winner details 5am return after UNUSUAL post-race celebration
Formula 1's newest race winner has lifted the lid on his unorthodox post-race celebrations following his maiden victory in the sport.
McLaren star Oscar Piastri produced a flawless drive at last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix to clinch the win ahead of team-mate Lando Norris and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
Charles Leclerc finished just outside the podium places, while championship leader Max Verstappen rounded off the top five after enduring a frustrating afternoon at the Hungaroring.
The result delivered McLaren's first one-two since Daniel Ricciardo and Norris achieved the feat at the 2021 Italian GP on what was a significant day for the team in their pursuit of a constructors' title.
The British outfit now sit just 51 points behind Red Bull in the 2024 standings.
Afterparty 'not the most glamourous'
Despite his stunning success on Sunday, Piastri has revealed his celebrations were fairly muted as he shared the story of what transpired on his flight home.
Speaking to Fox Sports, the 23-year-old said: “We had a flight back from Budapest that was significantly delayed.
“We were flying with a few of the drivers. Lando was there, Alex Albon and a couple of others.
“In our wait for the delay we got a cheeky Macca’s - I had a Big Mac.
“There was nothing crazy, just a couple of F1 drivers getting some burgers and nuggets, really.
“We were playing Monopoly on the way back on the plane. We’re all good apart from Alex Albon teaching us a thing or two about Monopoly.
“I got home at 5am and that was the celebrations. It wasn’t the most glamorous of afterparties, let’s say.”
