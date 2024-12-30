Verstappen makes X-rated F1 tantrum admission

Max Verstappen has addressed his X-rated Formula 1 tantrum at the Hungarian Grand Prix earlier in 2024, after revealing it was his most stressful race of the season.

The Dutchman’s fourth world title was hard fought this year, after being pushed until the Las Vegas Grand Prix by McLaren and Lando Norris.

Furthermore, Red Bull’s performance woes, particularly during the European stint of the season, placed his world title in jeopardy as the RB20 struggled with the bumps and kerbs throughout the year.

From the Spanish GP until the Brazilian GP, Verstappen failed to win a race in a 10-event winless run, as the Ferraris, McLarens and Mercedes' snatched the top step of the podium on various occasions.

Verstappen’s frustrations at Red Bull’s pace came to the fore at several points of the season, most notably during the Hungarian Grand Prix where he was criticised for his attitude throughout the race.

The champion delivered a series of X-rated team radio messages to his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, not only about the team's strategy calls, but also after he was beaten by both McLarens at the first corner.

These frustrations also materialised into a crash with Lewis Hamilton, after the Red Bull star attempted a risky overtake on the main straight.

It was later revealed that the champion had been awake into the early hours of the morning, competing in sim racing event 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, which led to calls for Red Bull to clamp down on these activities.

Verstappen has since addressed the Hungarian Grand Prix incidents, which he deemed to be the most stressful race of the year.

"Let's just say that Hungary was particularly eventful. I prefer not to think about it too much and talk about it honestly," Verstappen said according to AutoHebdo when asked about his most stressful race of the year.

"The least stressful? It was Abu Dhabi, because there was nothing left to play for, the two titles were decided on our side both for the drivers and the constructors."

