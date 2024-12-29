close global

F1 AWARDS - VOTE: Hamilton and Verstappen set for 2024 fan battle

The Formula 1 season may have ended with the now very familiar sight of Max Verstappen being officially crowned champion for Red Bull, but there is still plenty up for grabs.

The Dutchman collected his fourth world championship in as many seasons despite often struggling in his Red Bull, with the team finishing only third in the constructors' championship to underline their inferiority for much of 2024 to the likes of eventual champions McLaren and second place Ferrari.

However, there is still plenty to play for following the season, including for the likes of drivers' runner-up Lando Norris as well as more fan favourites like Lewis Hamilton and axed RB driver Daniel Ricciardo in our GPFans awards.

Make sure YOU have your say on the season by checking out our voting categories below that will be constantly updated as they become available - with results also eventually provided.

GPFans F1 awards categories

Check out the below options that you can vote for and find out more about the nominees, as well as visiting back to this page so you can easily find out the eventual results...

Best non-champion driver

Best grand prix - (Coming soon...)

Most improved team - (Coming soon...)

Best moment of 2023 - (Coming soon...)

Best young driver - (Coming soon...)

The unluckiest driver - (Coming soon...)

Best team radio quote - (Coming soon...)

Best TV pundit - (Coming soon...)

Race to be removed from calendar - (Coming soon...)

Best team principal - (Coming soon...)

The luckiest driver - (Coming soon...)

The unsung hero of 2024 - (Coming soon...)

The unluckiest team - (Coming soon...)

The luckiest team - (Coming soon...)

F1 AWARDS - VOTE: Who was the best non-champion driver in 2024?
GPFans F1 Awards

F1 AWARDS - VOTE: Who was the best non-champion driver in 2024?

  • Yesterday 21:40
Fans share SHOCKING verdict over Hamilton Ferrari title chances
Lewis Hamilton

Fans share SHOCKING verdict over Hamilton Ferrari title chances

  • February 11, 2024 12:57

F1 Standings

