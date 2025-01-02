The 2024 Formula 1 has seen many remarkable performances from teams and drivers as we were treated to a title fight.

However, sometimes luck was just as instrumental as a drivers' racecraft or the design of a car in 2024.

Some teams may have got lucky during certain races with a safety car, or may have made a major driver signing last season.

GPFans' penultimate vote in our 2024 awards, allows you to vote for the luckiest F1 team of the 2024 season.

Max Verstappen claimed the world drivers' title in 2024

Who were the luckiest team in 2024?

Red Bull's decline in pace was one of the biggest storylines from the 2024 season, as they ended up finishing third in constructors' championship.

However, the Milton Keynes-based outfit were lucky they had Max Verstappen in their team, whose talent and consistency helped them achieve the drivers' title regardless of their woes.

Alternatively, McLaren benefitted from Red Bull's decline in pace and the under-performance of Sergio Perez in 2024, which allowed them to claim the constructors' trophy.

If Verstappen's team-mate had provided stronger results in 2024, the constructors' title may have been more difficult to obtain for McLaren.

One team who will be hoping to join the top four in the championship fight is Aston Martin, who were the lucky team to acquire the signature of design legend Adrian Newey for 2025.

Finally, Alpine also had a fortunate end to the season, where they clawed their way from the back of the grid and into sixth in the standings altogether.

Who do you think were the luckiest F1 team in 2024? Vote below!