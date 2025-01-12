Major Hamilton decision made after F1 AXE threat

Lewis Hamilton has been handed an award by Formula 1 fans, as he avoided any threat of a team axe in 2024.

Hamilton announced at the beginning of 2024 that he would be joining Ferrari, ditching the Mercedes outfit with whom he claimed six world championships and 84 grands prix victories.

Following the announcement, however, Hamilton suffered arguably his worst ever season, going down 19-5 to team-mate George Russell in qualifying, and finishing seventh behind the Brit in the drivers' championship.

While the seven-time world champion will always remain a legend, any speculation of an axing by his Mercedes team or retirement from the sport due to his poor performances was avoided by his long-term contract with Ferrari signed at the start of the 2024 season.

GPFans readers have voted in our latest poll that this has made him the luckiest driver on the F1 grid in 2024, in our end of season awards.

Lewis Hamilton suffered a dismal 2024 season

Lewis Hamilton will race for Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton claims comprehensive victory

When asked to vote in the poll for 'who was the luckiest driver of 2024', F1 fans voted resoundingly for Hamilton, with the Brit picking up 49 per cent of the vote.

Hamilton may also consider himself lucky for jumping ship at Mercedes, who suffered a dismal season in terms of their performance, finishing a lowly fourth in the constructors' championship.

Second in the poll result was Franco Colapinto, whose unlikely promotion from F2 into F1 back in August has rapidly increased his stake as a future F1 prospect.

Liam Lawson finished third in the vote as he has managed to go from being absent from the grid back in September, to being announced as Max Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate for 2025 in the space of just three months.

British teen sensation Ollie Bearman received nine per cent of the vote following his rapid rise to full-time F1 racer for 2025, after he stepped in for Carlos Sainz at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

