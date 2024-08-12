Hamilton hints at F1 RETIREMENT as future doubts revealed
Lewis Hamilton has hinted that his Formula 1 career may soon be coming to a close, discussing the gruelling nature of the F1 calendar.
Hamilton is a seven-time world champion in the sport, and has raced in F1 since 2007 with McLaren and Mercedes.
He is largely regarded to be one of the greatest of all time, breaking multiple records across his career including most grand prix victories, most pole positions and the most amount of podiums.
Despite being 39 years old, Hamilton will head to Ferrari next season in a last-ditch attempt to claim an unprecedented eighth world championship title.
When will Lewis Hamilton retire from F1?
The F1 season has become an ever-lengthening entity in recent years, this season being the longest in history with 24 races spread across 21 different countries.
The season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix took place at the start of March, while the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi will not occur until December 8.
Now, Hamilton has opened up on his want for more breaks across the season, suggesting F1 may be taking its toll on the 39-year-old.
"There are days I’m like, shoot, I don’t know how much longer I can go," Hamilton admitted in an interview with Esquire.
"There are days I’m like, shoot, I’d love a break, a proper break, because you don’t get a real big break in the season like other sports.
"You don’t finish until mid to late December, and then you’re back into training already in January, and that’s two times a day you’re training. There are another couple of hours of therapy that you’re doing during that time as well.
"So you’re not really getting a huge amount of downtime. And in February, you’re flat out running until December."
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep