Hamilton reveals WHY he decided to leave Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has finally broken his silence over his decision to make a shock move to Ferrari for 2025.

It was officially announced on Thursday evening that Hamilton will join the Italian team following the conclusion of the 2024 season, marking the end of an incredible 11 years with Mercedes.

In that time, the 39-year-old has secured six of his seven world championships and broken numerous records including the most race victories, pole positions and podiums in Formula 1 history.

The move has completely shocked the world of F1 and now leaves a vacant seat at the silver arrows, throwing Carlos Sainz's future in the sport into jeopardy, as the Brit will replace the Spaniard and partner Charles Leclerc.

Emotional Hamilton 'excited' for Ferrari future

Now, the seven-time world champion has finally spoken out about his decision to depart Mercedes and embark on a fresh challenge.

In a lengthy statement on his X account, Hamilton shed light on what has been a ‘crazy few days’ not just for him, but for the sport, as he has the chance to fulfil his lifelong dream of racing for the Maranello-based outfit.

It’s been a crazy few days which have been filled with a whole range of emotions.



But as you all now know, after an incredible 11 years at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, the time has come for me to start a new chapter in my life and I will be joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025.



I… pic.twitter.com/ysie0XxAFe — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) February 3, 2024

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Mercedes and to Toto Wolff for his friendship, all the records they broke and what they achieved together, while also paying homage to the late Niki Lauda for his support.

Hamilton admitted that the whole ordeal has left a ‘range of emotions’, but that ultimately the time was right to take on a new challenge, and is excited for the future ahead with Ferrari and what they can achieve.

