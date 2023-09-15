F1 world champion weighs in on Hamilton v Schumacher GOAT debate

Jay Winter

Friday 15 September 2023 08:27

1979 Formula 1 world champion Jody Scheckter has weighed in on the debate surrounding Formula 1's all-time greats, commending Lewis Hamilton for being a "cleaner driver" than Michael Schumacher.

Although the South African former racing driver believes Hamilton was more of a "gentleman on the track" than his German counterpart, Scheckter believes Hamilton and Schumacher belong in the same bracket.

“I'd put them all in the same category," he said to Stats Perform.

"I think Lewis was a cleaner driver than [Michael] Schumacher, in his tactics and stuff.

"He was more, call it a gentleman on the track, than Schumacher was. Which, you know, I commend him for that."

Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton going wheel to wheel in 2011 in Monza

Hamilton and Schumacher are often compared when discussing the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time. Both hold a record seven amount of world titles all while achieving numerous records and significantly contributing to the sport's history.

Reflecting on Hamilton's legacy, Scheckter acknowledged the Briton's remarkable career and the inevitable challenges he may face in the future.

"I think there's nothing else, but [being recognised as] one of the top drivers of all time," said Scheckter.

"Sure, if he gets a teammate that beats him all the time, and it's going to come, there's no question about it, sooner or later.

"You can't win that many world championships and not be recognised as an all-time great."

Mercedes credit a lot of their dominance to Michael Schumacher's stint at the Silver Arrows

Is Hamilton overstaying?

Scheckter also cautioned against overstaying one's welcome in the sport, emphasising the importance of knowing when to step away.

"But some people get off at the wrong time, he said.

"They carry on and want to hold onto it and hold onto it until they lose what people think in a way.

"They forget some of the other stuff that happened before."

Hamilton signed a two-year contract with Mercedes, meaning he will remain on the grid at least until the end of the 2025 season.

Whether he jumps ship from the Silver Arrows at the new regulations are introduced in 2026, remains to be seen.

