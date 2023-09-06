Hamilton hopes to achieve 'SICK' F1 goal after contract extension

Jay Winter

Wednesday 6 September 2023 07:59 - Updated: 09:11

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed his goal for the coming years after signing a new Mercedes deal is to design a "sick" racing boot that combines functionality with style.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Hamilton opened up on how he works closely with Mercedes' sponsor Puma to help refine the clothes he wears in his W-14.

"Ultimately, [I've designed] so many things," he explained.

"I should have patterned stuff, but when I started to work with Puma, we sat with them, and I pulled them into the office.

"I'll be like, 'Okay, well, why do you have this? Why is there extra material here? When I put it on, why is there this?

"So I just asked lots of questions. I was like, can we cut this down, can we cut this off?"

Hamilton's approach to design revolves around simplifying rather than complicating.

"I think many of the drivers are giving input because we're using them all the time," he said.

"I think we got to a really good place; we had the lightest boots at one stage, and then now we don't need to have the lightest ones, so we have like a happy medium.

"But I still want to create a really sick boot that's like my goal over the next years."

Hamilton has long been one of F1's fashionistas

Reflecting on the evolution of racing boots, Hamilton discussed how they have changed over the years.

"There was a period of time before where our weight was even more important, and we didn't have this new rule where you have to be 80kg," he noted.

"So I was trying to get the weight down as much as possible. You're cutting back everything, you're trying to reduce the amount of rubber on the back.

"I put this carbon plate on a boot that I designed just for heel support in the cockpit.

"But it's like a sock. It doesn't weigh a lot, quite flimsy. The key is to not have a thick sole so you can feel the throttle and feel the brake."

Safety first?

With the advancements in safety from modern-day F1 cars, Hamilton explained how weight is prioritised now over style.

"Back in the olden days when Ayrton [Senna] was racing, for example, they would have been made of suede," Hamilton recounted.

"The boot would come higher to protect the ankle from a crash, so the wishbone doesn't come through and pierce through your leg.

"So we don't have that now; it's all carbon fibre. So you're more safe inside, and it's all about weight and function."

While Hamilton's goals and achievements will certainly span a lot further than just his racing attire, it's certainly an interesting insight to see how the 38-year-old continues to further F1 on and off the track.

