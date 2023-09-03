Joe Ellis

Sunday 3 September 2023 16:31 - Updated: 16:39

An otherwise quiet Italian GP burst into life as Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri collided at the second chicane.

Hamilton made a good switchback move out of the first corner to get alongside the Australian heading into the Roggia chicane.

The Mercedes man, however, drifted across the road and hit the McLaren, causing damage and he was penalised five seconds as a result by the stewards.

Piastri was forced to pit with front wing damage due to the incident while Hamilton got away without any damage in a very fortunate twist for the seven-time world champion.

It was coming

It's not just Hamilton who has been doing this fading across in the braking zone and it needs to be stopped.

The FIA were very quick to bring in a rule to stop sharp movements as Max Verstappen, in his earlier years, made a few daring moves in defence.

Drifting like that isn't quite as bad but it is still dangerous if any driver tries a late braking move around the outside.

The Ferraris nearly came to blows as a result of it and with the damage Piastri suffered, Hamilton should have been penalised more than five seconds.

