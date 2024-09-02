F1 legend Brundle divides opinion with incredible Oasis tribute

close global

Formula 1 legend Martin Brundle's incredible Oasis tribute at the Italian Grand Prix sparked a mixed response from fans on social media.

The Sky Sports presenter's bizarre moment came during his famous pre-race grid walk ahead of the main event in Monza, which was won by Charles Leclerc.

It was the Ferrari star's second victory at the iconic circuit, prompting wild celebrations among the thousands of fans who turned out in hope rather than expectation of a Scuderia triumph.

The McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris rounded off the top three, while championship leader Max Verstappen could only finish sixth as his recent slump continued.

But before the action got under way, it was Brundle who stole the show.

The Sky Sports presenter's pre-race grid walks have become a key feature of race weekends
Ferrari star Charles Leclerc secured his second win at Monza on Sunday

Fans react to Oasis monologue

Whilst discussing Norris' chances of clinching a much-needed victory to keep his championship bid alive, the former F1 driver dropped in a number of Oasis references.

The British rock band have dominated the headlines over the past week after announcing they will reunite for a 2025 tour, sparking a frenzy amongst fans to secure tickets.

Brundle took his opportunity to pay tribute to the iconic group by referencing some of their biggest hits, including Don't Look Back in Anger, Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova.

His monologue was met with a mixed reaction from social media users, with opinion seemingly split over whether it was a wise decision.

Posting on X, one fan wrote: "Superb work from Martin Brundle there, working multiple Oasis tracks into his pit walk intro. Excellent stuff."

In stark contrast, one X user claimed that the grid walk had been "ruined".

While another made a desperate plea for him to stop.

WATCH: Norris warns Piastri over risky overtake

F1 Standings

