F1 legend Brundle divides opinion with incredible Oasis tribute

Formula 1 legend Martin Brundle's incredible Oasis tribute at the Italian Grand Prix sparked a mixed response from fans on social media.

The Sky Sports presenter's bizarre moment came during his famous pre-race grid walk ahead of the main event in Monza, which was won by Charles Leclerc.

It was the Ferrari star's second victory at the iconic circuit, prompting wild celebrations among the thousands of fans who turned out in hope rather than expectation of a Scuderia triumph.

The McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris rounded off the top three, while championship leader Max Verstappen could only finish sixth as his recent slump continued.

But before the action got under way, it was Brundle who stole the show.

The Sky Sports presenter's pre-race grid walks have become a key feature of race weekends

Fans react to Oasis monologue

Whilst discussing Norris' chances of clinching a much-needed victory to keep his championship bid alive, the former F1 driver dropped in a number of Oasis references.

The British rock band have dominated the headlines over the past week after announcing they will reunite for a 2025 tour, sparking a frenzy amongst fans to secure tickets.

Brundle took his opportunity to pay tribute to the iconic group by referencing some of their biggest hits, including Don't Look Back in Anger, Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova.

Martin Gallagher 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0H4O7WfWmT — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 1, 2024

His monologue was met with a mixed reaction from social media users, with opinion seemingly split over whether it was a wise decision.

Posting on X, one fan wrote: "Superb work from Martin Brundle there, working multiple Oasis tracks into his pit walk intro. Excellent stuff."

Superb work from Martin Brundle there, working multiple #Oasis tracks into his pit walk intro. Excellent stuff #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/NuM0fCmZTV — Mark Duffell (@markcduffell) September 1, 2024

In stark contrast, one X user claimed that the grid walk had been "ruined".

Martin Brundle rarely disappoints on grid walks, but all these Oasis lines have instantly ruined it — Ryan Nico (@nico_1467) September 1, 2024

While another made a desperate plea for him to stop.

Brundle's Oasis puns are as flat as someone who didn't get tickets yesterday. Please, don't bother. — A miserable motor racing fan (@YeOldeMMRF) September 1, 2024

