Hamilton BLASTS F1 team over costly Monza error
Hamilton BLASTS F1 team over costly Monza error
Lewis Hamilton has criticised an F1 team over an error that cost them the win at Monza.
The Mercedes star endured another difficult weekend at the Italian GP, only setting the sixth fastest time in qualifying in a performance that left the star ‘furious’.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton FUMES as FIA issue Monza punishment ahead of Italian Grand Prix
F1 RESULTS: Ferrari spark WILD Monza celebrations as Verstappen title gap cut
Hamilton gave a harsh verdict on his qualifying pace, claiming the team deserved better in what was an angry admission from the champion.
The 39-year-old also failed to make gains in the race and finished fifth, just in front of Max Verstappen, as Ferrari appear to have usurped Mercedes in the development race.
Did McLaren throw away a Monza victory?
Charles Leclerc achieved a spectacular victory at home for Ferrari, against the odds after completing a one-stop strategy.
Whilst Lando Norris started the race from pole position, he was soon overtaken by his team-mate Oscar Piastri on the opening lap of the race.
McLaren decided to opt for a two-stop race, and finished with Piastri in P2 and Norris in P3 as Leclerc took a popular win.
In an interview following the Italian GP, Hamilton criticised McLaren’s strategy, and outlined that they could have made a one-stop strategy work.
“I think McLaren had the pace. They just pushed too hard,” Hamilton said to Sky Sports.
READ MORE: FIA issue DOUBLE Ricciardo penalty as RB RETIRE car at Italian GP
“They were doing much too fast laps early on, and killed the tyres. And they, I guess they literally had planned for a two-stop.
“That's why they were pushing so hard. If they just backed off and gone longer they could, for sure, have made a one-stop.
“But I could tell, I was getting the information of the the times they were doing, and there's no way your tyres are going to last at that pace.”
READ MORE: F1 star on verge of RACE BAN after Monza penalty
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton BLASTS F1 team over costly Monza error
- 14 minutes ago
F1 champion makes AUDACIOUS financial support claim for Mercedes chief Wolff
- 59 minutes ago
Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull after team disappointment
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen calls for Hamilton PENALTY as F1 star takes aim at team-mate
- 3 hours ago
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 3 hours ago
Ricciardo stung by double FIA punishment as F1 star BANNED for next race - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov