Mercedes star dealt crushing comparison after HORROR debut

A former world champion has rubbed salt in the wounds of one of the sport's rising stars following his catastrophic recent Formula 1 debut.

Following Lewis Hamilton's shock decision to swap Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025, there had been much speculation over who would take his place, with defending champion Max Verstappen strongly linked with a move.

However, Mercedes announced that the team's junior driver Kimi Antonelli had earned the coveted spot alongside George Russell after impressing boss Toto Wolff in F2 this season.

Kimi Antonelli will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next year

Toto Wolff has been impressed with Kimi Antonelli's displays in F2

Champion questions Antonelli F1 seat

The Italian youngster was handed an opportunity to get behind the wheel of an F1 car for the first time at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix in Monza, but endured a horror introduction to the top tier of motorsport.

Filling in for future team-mate Russell in FP1, the 18-year-old spun off the circuit at Parabolica and was unable to continue the session due to the damage he caused.

Former Ferrari star and 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen - was in attendance at Monza as he visited his former team in the Sauber garage, and admitted he is excited to see what Antonelli can do.

Speaking to Formula1.com, the 21-time race winner said: "It’s great. A lot of new faces, I think, coming next year, a lot of new drivers that have been signed to F1.

"It’s good for the sport, and it’s also great to have an Italian in the championship - it’s good for everybody, I think.”

Kimi Raikkonen (right) spent eight years at Ferrari over two spells

However, Raikkonen went on to deliver a brutal assessment of the experiences drivers have nowadays compared to when he made his introduction to the sport.

“I’m sure they [Mercedes] know how to get him [Antonelli] ready," he continued.

"Obviously, these days they have simulators. When I started, there was no simulator, you [just] jumped in and got going!

“I think it’s much easier [to move up to F1], in many ways, now.

"You can do a lot of testing, obviously, and get ready. I wish them and all the rest all the best!”

