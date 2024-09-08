Newey's JAW-DROPPING Aston Martin contract details 'revealed'

Adrian Newey's jaw-dropping salary at Aston Martin has been revealed ahead of the Formula 1 design guru's expected move to the Silverstone-based team, according to reports.

Newey will leave Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025, departing after playing a vital role in the six constructors' titles the team won during his tenure.

The man accredited with being the brains behind the most dominant car in F1 history, the RB19, has been hot property since it was announced he would part company with Red Bull.

Many teams have been linked with acquiring his services, but it is now expected that he will join Aston Martin from the early part of 2025, with an announcement thought to be as early as next week.

Red Bull have enjoyed a period of F1 dominance with Adrian Newey

The 65-year-old will leave Red Bull in March next year

Adrian Newey's Aston Martin contract 'details'

According to BBC Sport, Newey will be on a mouth-watering £30million a year contract, including bonuses and add-ons.

They state that the apparent five-year deal will be announced on Tuesday at the team's F1 base in Silverstone.

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso will drive for Aston Martin in 2025

Aston Martin have seemingly fended off interest from the likes of Ferrari to secure the 65-year-old's signature, and will now be hoping to feel the benefit of his design expertise.

The team have struggled to keep pace with Mercedes, McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari, as they sit fifth in the constructors' standings, 218 points behind the fourth-placed Silver Arrows.

With major regulation changes set to take place in 2026, Aston Martin will be hoping that Newey can be at the heart of an F1 revolution that could see the emerald green outfit challenge the giants of the sport.

