Former Red Bull star lauds RB19 during 'mindblowing' hot lap

Former Formula 1 race winner David Coulthard was 'mindblown' after being able to take the dominant RB19 for a spin around Silverstone.

The car has recently been described by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner as the 'most successful F1 car in history', after Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez claimed 21 of the 22 race victories in 2023.

Verstappen was able to break a hatful of records in the car, and has also recently praised his team for the incredible car design that helped him cruise to a third consecutive world championship.

Now, Coulthard has been able to see what all the fuss is about.

Max Verstappen was able to claim 19 victories in his RB19 car

David Coulthard drove for Red Bull in the early days of the team's participation in the sport

Coulthard could have won title in RB19

Taking the car on a hot lap around Silverstone for Red Bull's YouTube channel, the Scotsman was blown away by the RB19's speed.

"Okay, well, I'm wide awake now," Coulthard proclaimed after the lap.

"What an experience, so smooth!"

"I know the actual drivers complain that it feels quite cumbersome at low speeds but, for a 52-year-old, it felt nimble.

Later on, he quipped: "Maybe even I could have won the title in this car," before saying, "What are you laughing at? I used to be good!"

As he crossed the line, Coulthard remarked: "What a privilege. What an honour. This is a car of its generation.

"It's a mindblowing machine."

