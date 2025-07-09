Red Bull break silence over Christian Horner sacking as team finally issue official statement
Red Bull break silence over Christian Horner sacking as team finally issue official statement
Red Bull have finally officially announced the sacking of Christian Horner, thanking him for his service in a social media post.
It was revealed earlier on Wednesday that Horner had been sacked, with Racing Bulls issuing an official statement saying that their team principal Laurent Mekies had been promoted into the role of Red Bull Racing CEO.
F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner SACKED as Red Bull exit causes major team principal reshuffle
Hours after the news first broke, Red Bull also took to social media to thank Horner in an official capacity, as the Brit departs the role after over 20 years as the Milton Keynes-based outfit's team principal.
"After 20 years with the team, Christian Horner departs Oracle Red Bull Racing as team principal and CEO," they said in a statement released on X.
"We thank him for his tireless and exceptional work. He has been instrumental in building this team into one of the most successful in F1, with eight drivers' championships and six constructors' championships.
"Thank you for everything Christian, you will forever remain an important part of our team's history."
Red Bull announce Horner sacking
Horner has not yet reacted to the news himself, but after 20 years it is likely to be a huge blow, particularly with the immediate effect nature of his sacking.
Mekies will take over for the rest of 2025, and will be looking to boost their fourth-place standing in the constructors' championship, before a huge new era for the team.
2026 sees wholesale regulation changes sweeping into the sport, in a chance for Red Bull to try and get themselves back into a dominant position.
They are also implementing their own power unit programme in 2026, in partnership with Ford, while the long-term future of star driver Max Verstappen is also seemingly up for debate.
Mekies will have a huge job on his hands to try and once again turn Red Bull into a championship-challenging outfit.
After 20 years with the Team, Christian Horner departs Oracle Red Bull Racing as Team Principal and CEO.— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 9, 2025
We thank him for his tireless and exceptional work. He has been instrumental in building this Team into one of the most successful in F1, with eight Drivers' Championships… pic.twitter.com/9SyqjSBvEG
READ MORE: New Red Bull F1 team principal announced after Christian Horner SACKED with immediate effect
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Red Bull FINALLY break silence as Christian Horner sacking causes major team principal reshuffle
- 47 minutes ago
Who is Laurent Mekies? Christian Horner’s Red Bull replacement after brutal sacking
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull break silence over Christian Horner sacking as team finally issue official statement
- 2 hours ago
- 4
New Red Bull F1 team principal announced after Christian Horner SACKED with immediate effect
- Today 12:02
Christian Horner SACKED by Red Bull as F1 team issue official statement
- Today 11:46
FIA president calls for ANOTHER set of engine regulation changes
- Today 10:57
Most read
FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 29 june
F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
- 1 july
Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
- 1 july
F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
- 7 july
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 27 june
Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points
- 30 june