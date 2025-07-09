Red Bull break silence over Christian Horner sacking as team finally issue official statement

Red Bull have finally officially announced the sacking of Christian Horner, thanking him for his service in a social media post.

It was revealed earlier on Wednesday that Horner had been sacked, with Racing Bulls issuing an official statement saying that their team principal Laurent Mekies had been promoted into the role of Red Bull Racing CEO.

Christian Horner SACKED as Red Bull exit causes major team principal reshuffle

Hours after the news first broke, Red Bull also took to social media to thank Horner in an official capacity, as the Brit departs the role after over 20 years as the Milton Keynes-based outfit's team principal.

"After 20 years with the team, Christian Horner departs Oracle Red Bull Racing as team principal and CEO," they said in a statement released on X.

"We thank him for his tireless and exceptional work. He has been instrumental in building this team into one of the most successful in F1, with eight drivers' championships and six constructors' championships.

"Thank you for everything Christian, you will forever remain an important part of our team's history."

Horner has not yet reacted to the news himself, but after 20 years it is likely to be a huge blow, particularly with the immediate effect nature of his sacking.

Mekies will take over for the rest of 2025, and will be looking to boost their fourth-place standing in the constructors' championship, before a huge new era for the team.

2026 sees wholesale regulation changes sweeping into the sport, in a chance for Red Bull to try and get themselves back into a dominant position.

They are also implementing their own power unit programme in 2026, in partnership with Ford, while the long-term future of star driver Max Verstappen is also seemingly up for debate.

Mekies will have a huge job on his hands to try and once again turn Red Bull into a championship-challenging outfit.

