Verstappen hails greatest Red Bull memory amid retirement talks

Jay Winter

Saturday 2 December 2023 09:12

Max Verstappen has said that the enduring memory of his 2023 season, upon his retirement, will undoubtedly be the unparalleled team spirit within the Red Bull team.

Looking back on his extraordinary year, where he clinched his third consecutive world championship with an impressive 19 victories in 22 races, Verstappen insists his multiple records won't be the main mental souvenir from 2023.

In response to a question from F1 Nation about what he will remember the most about the year after retirement.

Verstappen celebrating his 19th win of the F1 season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Red Bull managed to win all but one race in the 2023 F1 season

The Dutchman will now have his eyes on equalling former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel's four consecutive title wins

Verstappen: Atmosphere is everything

"I think just the team spirit," he said.

"Not so much the wins or poles or laps led, I think just the enjoyment we had as a team.

"The wins are great, of course, but I think it’s also very important to have a good atmosphere in the team and have a lot of fun."

The 26-year-old further praised the collective effort of the team, acknowledging the intelligence and dedication of the individuals working towards a common goal.

"There are a lot of smart people in the team and I also know that whatever you do in motor racing, I think it will never top that," he continued.

"Just seeing everyone at work trying to do the best they can every day and give it all out there for you. That's really nice to see."

The Dutchman will now be looking to enjoy his break from the chaotic F1 calendar before the 2024 season rolls around in February next year.

