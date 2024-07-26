Perez discusses 'LAST Red Bull race' amid Marko claims
Sergio Perez has discussed when his ‘last’ Red Bull race will be amid concerns over his contract going in the ‘summer break’.
The Mexican was under immense pressure heading into the Belgian GP, after consecutive Q1 crashes at Silverstone and the Hungaroring.
His exit at the British Grand Prix hindered his progress in the race, unable to fight through the field and finished a disappointing P17.
As Perez has failed to perform, Red Bull have lost their advantage in the constructors’ championship with McLaren closing in on their rivals.
Will Belgian GP be Sergio Perez’s last Red Bull race?
Speaking to the media at the Belgian GP, Perez was asked whether he knew if this wouldn't be his last race with the team.
“Yes. Correct,” Perez said.
”I know basically what's in my contract. And I know that the team trust in me. I know where is the main focus, which is on delivering on track.”
However, Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has revealed that Perez’s contract contains an exit clause, and that a decision could be made by the summer break.
“I don’t know, but I think it's something to ask him. I don't know,” Perez said in response to Marko’s summer break claims.
“I haven't asked him about that particular point. I think like I said, you know, I feel like the whole team is fully focused on getting back on track.
“Getting our season back on track and the rest is purely speculation, you know, the team is really working hard with me to get the season back on track.
“Winning this constructors' championship, it's all what we we are working on. “There hasn't been any further discussions and getting our season back on track [is what we’re focused on].”
