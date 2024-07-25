Hamilton and Verstappen DEFIED as stunning Vettel prediction comes true

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have defined their respective championship eras, but a 2019 prediction from Sebastian Vettel has now been proven to be true.

Hamilton dominated Formula 1’s hybrid era between 2014-2020, winning six out of seven world championships with Mercedes, against stiff competition in the form of his team-mate Nico Rosberg and Vettel.

However, after an intense championship rivalry in 2021, the title went to Red Bull star Verstappen, who has been unstoppable ever since.

The Dutchman now has three world titles, 61 wins and 107 career podiums to his name, and set the record for the most amount of wins by one single driver during the 2023 season.

Lewis Hamilton has seven world titles

Max Verstappen and Red Bull have dominated F1 since 2022

Psychic Sebastian Vettel's prediction comes true

Recently, a new star entered the F1 history books, and joined Verstappen and Hamilton as a race winner.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri achieved his maiden grand prix victory in Hungary, after gaining the lead into Turn 1 at the start of the race.

His route to a victory was not without its issues, however, with McLaren opting to pit Lando Norris before Piastri at the second round of stops in order to protect the team one-two.

Oscar Piastri became an F1 winner at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Norris was reluctant to hand Piastri his place back until the closing stages of the race, where he finally let the 23-year-old past.

The Australian's maiden grand prix victory has ensured a prediction made by Sebastian Vettel in 2019, has come true.

Following Piatsri’s win, F1 posted a video on social media from the 2019 Hungarian GP, where podium sitters Hamilton, Vettel and Verstappen discussed the age of the then 21-year-old Dutchman.

"The day we get beat by somebody who’s born in 2000. It's time," Vettel said.

The video then cuts to Piastri celebrating his first race win, referencing the star being born in 2001, and beating Hamilton and Verstappen who only managed third and fifth-place finishes respectively.

