F1 Results Today: Verstappen misses podium as CONTROVERSIAL team orders mar stunning race

Oscar Piastri won a controversial Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon, taking a strategy decision which could have far-reaching consequences.

Lando Norris followed the Australian home for a McLaren 1-2, after the team spent much of the last 15 laps begging the Brit to allow his team-mate to overtake him after they switched positions with a tactical pitstop.

Lewis Hamilton took a surprise third place to round off the podium, having had contact with Max Verstappen in the closing stages when the championship leader threw a desperate move down the inside into turn one.

Verstappen was audibly frustrated on the radio from the first lap, when he was forced wide by the pair of McLarens at the first corner, and continued to chunter away to Gianpiero Lambiase for the duration - accusing the team of 'f****** over' his race before further foul-mouthed rants.

Oscar Piastri (centre) took victory for McLaren

2024 Hungarian Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +2.141sec
3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +14.880sec
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +19.686sec
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +21.349sec
6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +23.073sec
7. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +39.792sec
8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +42.368sec
9. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1:17.259sec
10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1:17.976sec
11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:22.460sec
12. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: +1 LAP
13. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] +1 LAP
14. Alex Albon [Williams] +1 LAP
15. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] +1 LAP
16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]: +1 LAP
17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] +1 LAP
18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] +1 LAP
19. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] +1 LAP
NC. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: DNF

Fastest Lap: George Russell [Mercedes]

F1 Standings

