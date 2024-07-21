F1 News Today: Ricciardo prepares for VITAL test as Marko delivers confusing contract response

Daniel Ricciardo will take part in a test shootout after which Christian Horner will determine his Red Bull future.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko delivers CRYPTIC response over vital Verstappen contract clause

Helmut Marko has provided an update on rumours that Max Verstappen has an exit clause in his current Red Bull contract.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff makes WILD champion comparison in Verstappen swoop attempt

Toto Wolff has provided a cryptic response to a question surrounding Max Verstappen's Red Bull future, in a wild comparison with another world champion.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton reveals unusual EXCUSE for frustrating Mercedes performance

Lewis Hamilton has provided an unusual excuse for his team's poor performance during qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff BAFFLED after being hit by F1 star's strange attack

Toto Wolff was left baffled at the Hungarian Grand Prix after being hit by a Formula 1 star in a bizarre attack.

➡️ READ MORE

Related