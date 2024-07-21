F1 News Today: Ricciardo prepares for VITAL test as Marko delivers confusing contract response
Daniel Ricciardo will take part in a test shootout after which Christian Horner will determine his Red Bull future.
Marko delivers CRYPTIC response over vital Verstappen contract clause
Helmut Marko has provided an update on rumours that Max Verstappen has an exit clause in his current Red Bull contract.
Wolff makes WILD champion comparison in Verstappen swoop attempt
Toto Wolff has provided a cryptic response to a question surrounding Max Verstappen's Red Bull future, in a wild comparison with another world champion.
Hamilton reveals unusual EXCUSE for frustrating Mercedes performance
Lewis Hamilton has provided an unusual excuse for his team's poor performance during qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Wolff BAFFLED after being hit by F1 star's strange attack
Toto Wolff was left baffled at the Hungarian Grand Prix after being hit by a Formula 1 star in a bizarre attack.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep