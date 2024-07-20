Hamilton reveals unusual EXCUSE for frustrating Mercedes performance
Hamilton reveals unusual EXCUSE for frustrating Mercedes performance
Lewis Hamilton has provided an unusual excuse for his team's poor performance during qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Following two successive race victories, Mercedes looked to be well off the pace as Hamilton qualified in fifth, and team-mate George Russell all the way down in 17th.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton gives powerful statement as FIERCE Verstappen rival finally apologises
READ MORE: Verstappen beaten AGAIN in nightmare session for Red Bull
The Silver Arrows were unusually weak around the Hungaroring, given Mercedes have been on pole for four out of the last five races there.
The unpredictability caused by interchanging conditions hampered Russell, as did a fuelling mistake from his Mercedes team.
Hamilton, on the other hand, breezed through Q1 before the pace seemed to fall away from his W15 car, and he ended up over six tenths behind pole sitter Lando Norris.
Mercedes' lacklustre performance
Now, Hamilton has offered a reason for why his performance seemed to drop between sessions, pointing towards the weather.
Saturday's session started unexpectedly with rain in the air, before normal humid conditions were restored, making Q3 much more of a dry affair.
Hamilton has now pulled one back in his head-to-head record with Russell, who leads the seven-time world champion 10-3 in qualifying sessions for the 2024 season. Nonetheless, Hamilton was not happy with Mercedes' all-round performance.
"We came to try and be at the front and you can never be satisfied," he explained to Sky Sports F1 post-session.
"I think we did an ok job and I think we’ve done everything we could.
"We got the car in a relatively decent place, but when it gets hot we’re just not particularly fast.
"When the session started it was much cooler and we were rapid. As soon as the temperature picked up, others got faster and we got slower – or didn’t get any faster at least."
READ MORE: Wolff makes WILD champion comparison in Verstappen swoop attempt
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton reveals unusual EXCUSE for frustrating Mercedes performance
- 26 minutes ago
Marko delivers CRYPTIC response over vital Verstappen contract clause
- 1 hour ago
Wolff makes WILD champion comparison in Verstappen swoop attempt
- 2 hours ago
Downbeat Verstappen bemoans Red Bull performance - Top three verdict
- 3 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen beaten AGAIN in nightmare session for Red Bull
- Today 17:27
RB star causes HAVOC with late red flag in Hungary
- Today 17:18
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep