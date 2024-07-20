Wolff makes WILD champion comparison in Verstappen swoop attempt
Toto Wolff has provided a cryptic response to a question surrounding Max Verstappen's Red Bull future, in a wild comparison with another world champion.
Mercedes are currently in the process of attempting to fill a vacant seat for 2025, following the news that Lewis Hamilton will leave the team to join Ferrari next season.
Wolff has made no secret of his desire to bring Verstappen to Mercedes, and rumours have been swirling around the three-time world champion's future of late.
Verstappen is strictly speaking contracted with Red Bull until 2028, but reports have suggested that an exit clause in that contract means he is able to opt out in 2026, and potentially even in 2025.
While Wolff's utopia would be to have Verstappen alongside George Russell next season, that scenario seems unlikely, and the Brackley outfit have been linked with the signing of various other drivers too.
Wolff makes champion comparison
Teenage sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli had been touted to take Hamilton's Mercedes seat, however, the Italian is just 17 years of age, and has struggled after making the step up to F2 this season with Prema Racing.
"It’s a data decision. Obviously when you look at Kimi [Antonelli], the team hasn’t found a good grip this year [in F2], which can happen," Wolff told Sky Sports during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.
"He’s seventh and Ollie Bearman who is obviously a good driver is 14th. They have both struggled with the car. I’m not saying one is better than the other one, but they struggle with the car in specific sessions. We’ll see what he’s doing in the F1 car, that’s the most important.
Teasing his aim to sign Verstappen, Wolff continued: "As for the rest of the driver market, there is something instinctive that tells me don’t rush and I couldn’t tell you what it is."
Wolff's former driver Nico Rosberg then interjected, with his pundit head on: “That can only be a certain Max Verstappen who hasn’t made up his mind yet perhaps if I can just jump in there”
Rosberg claimed the 2016 world championship title, before announcing his immediate retirement from the sport aged just 31, leaving Mercedes frantically searching for a partner for Hamilton.
"You know I had a really good relationship with a driver called Nico Rosberg that was on the peak of his doing," Wolff continued on the conversation.
"Won a championship and then he said I don’t want this anymore so I’m, you know, things can happen."
