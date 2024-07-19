Rumoured RB shakeup could DESTROY Ricciardo career comeback

Recent reports that Red Bull may make changes to their driver line-up could destroy Daniel Ricciardo’s chances of making a career comeback.

The Australian’s career has followed a downwards trajectory since he left Red Bull, struggling against Lando Norris at McLaren and being replaced by Oscar Piastri for 2023.

Failing to acquire a full-time seat for the 2023 season, Ricciardo returned to Red Bull as their third driver eventually replacing an underperforming Nyck de Vries at Alpha Tauri (now Visa Cash App RB).

Since returning to the sport, however, Ricciardo has failed to match his previous form and has been consistently outpaced by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in 2024.

Daniel Ricciardo returned to Red Bull in 2023

Yuki Tsunoda has impressed in 2024

Will Daniel Ricciardo return to Red Bull?

In the past few races, the 35-year-old has managed to pick up points and has even been tipped to replace a struggling Sergio Perez.

The Mexican has scored 15 points in the past six races, eclipsed by the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg, and is said to be at risk of losing his seat in the summer break if he fails to improve.

However, according to a recent report from Auto Motor und Sport, Ricciardo’s Red Bull comeback may be hampered by his current team-mate Tsunoda.

The report states that the Japanese driver would replace the struggling Perez after a series of solid results for RB this season.

In a further blow to Ricciardo, AMuS also suggested VCARB would promote their junior drivers Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar to the sister team, leaving the Aussie without a race seat.

Could Daniel Ricciardo be replaced by Liam Lawson?

Lawson already replaced an injured Ricciardo for six races in 2023, impressing on his debut, and Hadjar has gotten a taste for F1 by driving the Red Bull in multiple FP1 sessions.

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko revealed that Lawson had a clause in his contract that will allow him to look elsewhere for a seat if he is not promoted to F1 by 2025, with Ricciardo’s F1 future remaining uncertain.

