F1 Results Today: Hamilton SPINS as Verstappen struggles with rival threat

Another sunny afternoon at the Hungaroring saw drivers and teams tune up for qualifying with their final running in FP3, which spat out another interesting set of times.
Max Verstappen had set the second fastest time in both of Friday's sessions, and was near the top of the timing board again on Saturday – but was comfortably beaten by a pair of flying McLarens.
There was no repeat of Charles Leclerc's dramatic crash from FP2, with a relatively sedate session unhampered by any virtual safety cars or red flags - although Lewis Hamilton did briefly bring out some yellow flags with a spin in the same spot as his 2025 team-mate's accident.
A number of drivers struggled under braking for the first corner, locking up and running a little wide, with the Alpine of Pierre Gasly in particular turning his tyre into a mass of flat spots.
F1 FP3 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2024
1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:16.098sec
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.044s
3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.281s
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.466s
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.541s
6. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +0.554s
7. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.563s
8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.598s
9. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.646s
10. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.688s
11. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.705s
12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.706s
13. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.856s
14. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.903s
15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.987s
16. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.070s
17. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.193s
18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.401s
19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.409s
20. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.477s
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.
