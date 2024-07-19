Ferrari star triggers Hungarian GP red flag with HUGE smash
Ferrari star triggers Hungarian GP red flag with HUGE smash
Charles Leclerc has suffered a huge smash in FP2 as he spun hurtling out of Turn 4.
The Ferrari driver made heavy impact with the metal barriers, as the session was red flagged to repair the damage.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo career 'FINISHED' as axed star reveals future plans
READ MORE: Perez blasted by F1 driver after MASSIVE crash scare
Leclerc exited his car, walking away from the heavy impact, but will take no further part in practice.
The medical car was automatically deployed due to the heavy nature of the collision, however, the 26-year-old is believed to have left the crash unscathed.
Will Charles Leclerc's crash impact Hungarian GP weekend?
It will be a tough night for the Ferrari mechanics who will have to repair the damaged car to ensure it is ready for FP3 and qualifying on Saturday.
According to Sky Sports F1's David Croft, the No. 16 car will require a new front wing, a gearbox change and repairs to the left side of the floor.
Leclerc's dramatic spin adds to a difficult series of race weekends for the Ferrari star, finishing outside of the points in the past two races.
However, the Scuderia have returned to the front of the pack so far in Hungary with Carlos Sainz topping the timesheets in FP1, beating Max Verstappen.
READ MORE: F1 star confirms Sainz talks to join SHOCK team
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Verstappen defeated by multiple teams after GIGANTIC crash red flags FP2
- 27 minutes ago
Perez blasted by F1 driver after MASSIVE crash scare
- 41 minutes ago
Ferrari star triggers Hungarian GP red flag with HUGE smash
- 1 hour ago
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Budapest
- 1 hour ago
MASSIVE computer outage hits Mercedes at Hungarian Grand Prix
- Today 13:56
Verstappen tipped to be BEATEN at Hungarian GP
- Today 12:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep