Ferrari star triggers Hungarian GP red flag with HUGE smash

Charles Leclerc has suffered a huge smash in FP2 as he spun hurtling out of Turn 4.

The Ferrari driver made heavy impact with the metal barriers, as the session was red flagged to repair the damage.

Leclerc exited his car, walking away from the heavy impact, but will take no further part in practice.

The medical car was automatically deployed due to the heavy nature of the collision, however, the 26-year-old is believed to have left the crash unscathed.

Will Charles Leclerc's crash impact Hungarian GP weekend?

Charles Leclerc will take no further part in FP2

It will be a tough night for the Ferrari mechanics who will have to repair the damaged car to ensure it is ready for FP3 and qualifying on Saturday.

According to Sky Sports F1's David Croft, the No. 16 car will require a new front wing, a gearbox change and repairs to the left side of the floor.

Leclerc's dramatic spin adds to a difficult series of race weekends for the Ferrari star, finishing outside of the points in the past two races.

However, the Scuderia have returned to the front of the pack so far in Hungary with Carlos Sainz topping the timesheets in FP1, beating Max Verstappen.

