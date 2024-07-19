close global

F1 Results Today: Verstappen beaten by surprise rival in SCORCHING session

A sunny Friday afternoon at the Hungaroring saw some good running across the board as teams got the race weekend underway in FP1.

The temperature in Mogyorod was up over 30 degrees Celsius, with a track temperature knocking on 60 degrees Celsius, giving the tyres a good workout on the hot asphalt.

Max Verstappen was the only driver who looked to be extracting good performance from a used set of tyres, but Carlos Sainz put his Ferrari - complete with a reworked floor design - top of the timing boards.

Oliver Bearman was the only non-F1 driver who jumped into a car for the session, replacing Nico Hulkenberg at Haas - much as he will when the German moves to Sauber next season.

The session was briefly disrupted by a virtual safety car when a chunk of Alex Albon's car flew off and had to be retrieved by a marshal, but the debris was cleared up quickly.

F1 FP1 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2024

1. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 1:18.713
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.276s
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.298s
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.424s
5. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +0.467s
6. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.498s
7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.536s
8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.547s
9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.552s
10. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.574s
11. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.727s
12. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +0.865s
13. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.973s
14. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.081s
15. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.091s
16. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.172s
17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.263s
18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.310s
19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.582s
20. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.658s

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.

F1 Standings

x