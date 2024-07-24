F1 team reveal MASSIVE impact of Hungary crash

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls have revealed the massive forces involved in Yuki Tsunoda's qualifying shunt at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Japanese driver brought out the red flag in Q3 when he slammed into the barriers at the exit of Turn 5.

Tsunoda went wide onto the grass whilst getting the power down and was launched into the barrier in a brutal collision.

The marshals waved the red flags with little over two minutes left on the clock, leaving just enough time for some drivers to get a final bite at qualifying. In the end, Lando Norris' first time of the session was enough to take pole position.

Yuki Tsunoda made firm contact with the barriers in qualifying

The Visa Cash App RB car suffered extensive damage

Tsunoda's crash impact had higher G forces than Grsojean's

The nature of Tsunoda's crash was odd, with the car jumping and lurching into the barrier, creating a substantial impact.

Tsunoda was okay despite the smash, and drove a strong race to bring home points in P9.

The team have revealed more details of the shunt in their post-weekend summary, and the degree of force through the impact is shocking.

"Our Japanese driver was on a blisteringly fast lap in the shoot-out for the top 10 places on the grid, but it came to a sudden and dramatic end, when he got one wheel on the wet grass at the exit to Turn 5, totally destroying his VCARB 01," wrote the team.

"Truth be told, the subsequent red flag also spoilt Daniel [Ricciardo]'s chances of grabbing a higher grid slot.

Yuki Tsunoda was able to recover to score points in Hungary

"Thanks to the sport’s incredibly high safety standards, Yuki was able to walk away unscathed from this 68 g impact and would therefore start the Grand Prix from tenth, one place behind Daniel."

This means Tsunoda hit the wall with a force equivalent to 68 times his body weight; F1 drivers can expect to experience a g-force of up to five or six times their weight under heavy braking.

For some perspective, Romain Grosjean's horror crash in Bahrain was at 67 g, though the Frenchman's impact also saw his car pierce the barrier, split in half, and the driver engulfed in flames before his miraculous escape.

Though Tsunoda escaped without serious injury from his crash and was able to race the next day, he was seen limping from his car after completing the 70 laps of the Hungaroring.

