RB star causes HAVOC with late red flag in Hungary

Yuki Tsunoda brought out a red flag during the closing stages of qualifying after suffering a dramatic crash.

As the field fought for pole position, the RB driver went wide into Turn 5 and slid off the track to smash into the barriers.

The session was instantly red flagged for repairs, as Tsunoda managed to step out of his car uninjured.

Yuki Tsunoda crashed out in Q3

Who achieved pole position in Hungary?

Prior to the crash, Lando Norris topped the timesheets with Max Verstappen in hot pursuit.

However, by the time Tsunoda had crashed Verstappen only set a time good enough for P3 as the session was halted.

Qualifying stopped with two minutes remaining, however many drivers did not opt to set a further faster time, and remained in the garage in what was an anti-climatic end to the session.

Norris set the fastest time of the session, with Oscar Piastri following close behind to ensure a McLaren front row lock out.

