Schumacher slams 'STUPID' McLaren
Ralf Schumacher has labelled McLaren as 'stupid' for their part in the drama that unfolded at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Oscar Piastri claimed victory at the Hungaroring, but not before a civil war almost broke out among the McLaren ranks.
Piastri had been comfortably leading the race, when McLaren strategists decided to undercut the Australian with Lando Norris at the second round of pit stops, in order to protect the team one-two.
They did so in the faith that Norris would hand the position back to Piastri and allow the 23-year-old to claim his first ever grand prix victory. However, Norris pulled out a six-second gap to his team-mate, prompting rather emotional radio pleas from his team.
McLaren strategy almost costs team
Eventually, Norris did hand Piastri back the lead of the race, two laps from the end, and McLaren did achieve a stunning one-two that has put them firmly in contention to win their first constructors' championship title since 1998.
However, the strategy led to friction between Norris and the team, while Piastri was left helplessly trundling along in second, not knowing whether his team had just taken a maiden race win away from him or not.
Now, Schumacher has said that the team should not have put their drivers in that position, tempting Norris with a win, and that lessons need to be learned if they are going to challenge for championships in the future.
“Yes, it’s a learning process, no question about it, but the main mistake was once again the strategy," he told Sky Germany.
"There was no need to bring Lando in beforehand. If they could have done things differently, it wouldn't have happened at all. Quite the opposite, if Lando had started, you would have seen a race if they had wanted to. Otherwise, nothing. That's the temptation as a racing driver.
"It's clear, how stupid do you have to be? You put your foot on the gas, drive ahead and then you say, let him come. I'll wait anyway, I'll let him pass when he's there. So everyone would do that."
