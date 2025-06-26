McLaren have 'decided' No 1 driver for F1 title push

McLaren have already made their decision on which of their two championship-contending drivers will be given priority for the remainder of the season, according to one respected F1 pundit.

Oscar Piastri currently leads team-mate Lando Norris by 22 points in the standings following a dramatic collision between the pair at the Canadian Grand Prix last time out which saw the latter fail to finish.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull reveal Max Verstappen replacement plans as major talks take place

The incident sparked much debate over whether the British outfit should alter their controversial decision to let the duo race this season despite the risks involved.

But six-time grand prix winner Ralf Schumacher says he believes team bosses have opted to back championship leader Piastri for the time being, believing he has the best chance of delivering success.

"I believe that it has now been decided internally that Piastri is the man on whom the team will focus in terms of the World Championship," he said on Sky Germany’s podcast Backstage Pit Lane

"Lando shows too many weaknesses and makes too many mistakes, including his senseless driving into the back of Oscar in Canada."

Zak Brown has a decision to make over which driver will get preferential treatment

Schumacher questions Norris' mentality

Norris was quick to accept full responsibility for his team-mate collision, and offered a sincere apology post-race, but Schumacher has questioned whether he has the necessary traits required to win a championship.

"He has apologised and that shows what a great person he is," said the former Williams star. "But it’s no use, because great people rarely win titles."

It's not the first time McLaren have come under scrutiny regarding their strategy, with team chief Zak Brown criticised following the 2024 Italian GP, where Norris wasn't given a helping hand despite being in the midst of a fierce title battle with eventual champion Max Verstappen.

Norris entered the 2025 campaign as a heavy favourite to go one better than his runner-up finish last season, but has trailed his more inexperienced Australian colleague for much of the campaign.

The Brit has tasted victory on two occasions this year, and goes into this weekend's Austrian GP under considerable pressure following his costly DNF in Montreal.

READ MORE: Mercedes edge towards Max Verstappen decision after George Russell verdict

Related