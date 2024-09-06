McLaren 'deserve' to LOSE F1 title over major driver failure
McLaren have been the subject of a ruthless rant from a Formula 1 pundit about an incident at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend.
Monza erupted as Charles Leclerc took the victory at Ferrari's home race, leaving the papaya duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris stunned.
The McLaren drivers were too busy battling it out to notice Leclerc's progress, as Piastri pulled off an audacious overtake on his team-mate on the opening lap.
The pair were ordered to adhere to 'papaya rules' as it was made clear that Norris was not going to get any special favours to help aid his championship hunt.
McLaren driver pecking order
With Red Bull struggling, Zak Brown's team still managed to gain points on their rivals in both championships, but F1 pundit Will Buxton believes they could have closed the gap down more.
Speaking to F1 TV after the race, he said: "It just doesn't make sense to me that you allow your drivers to fight.
"You then have to decide which of your drivers is more likely to win the world championship with nine races to go.
"How are you not prioritising the guy [Lando Norris] whose going to make the most out of this.
"How do you not even swap them on the last lap just to get a couple more points because you're not talking about giving away a victory at this point, it's a second place.
"You can't wait until it's mathematically impossible for Oscar to win the championship, you have to be sensible, you have to be smart and they're not being smart.
"I don't get it, it baffles me because they're going to throw it away and you don't get these chances every year.
"They are going to throw it away and they deserve to at the moment."
However, the team are sticking to their principle of racing fair and giving both drivers equal treatment for the time being, with the Azerbaijan GP up next on the F1 calendar.
