Stella issues clear statement over driver priority at McLaren amid 'papaya rules' order
Stella issues clear statement over driver priority at McLaren amid 'papaya rules' order
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has made his stance on driver priority clear for the rest of the season
The gap between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen has closed once again in the drivers' standings as it now sits at 62 points with eight races to go.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull as F1 star takes aim at team-mate
F1 RESULTS: Ferrari spark WILD Monza celebrations as Verstappen title gap cut
McLaren's first win of the season only came after six rounds at the Miami GP back in May, but now the team has picked up two wins out of the last four races.
However, Stella insists that his team will pick their moments to play favourite to certain drivers despite Norris being the closest to championship leader Verstappen.
Stella reluctant to play favourites
At the Hungarian GP, Oscar Piastri took his first victory in F1 but the main talking point was the team orders at play with McLaren demanding Norris to move over for the Australian as he only gained the lead as he pitted before him.
With that in mind, Stella seems keen to prevent any further team order controversy as they battle for the drivers' and constructors' titles.
A curious 'papaya rules' message was sent out on team radio in Monza, instructing the Norris and Piastri that they are free to race, but to give each other plenty of room.
Speaking before Sunday's race, he said: "I think when it comes to these conversations about being the number one, I don't think that's a good way of approaching racing.
“For us, we'd rather approach racing from fairness, integrity, and then see what comes, what sheds from this kind of approach.
"Whether on some occasions we need the team to take a certain direction in a 50-50 decision, or if we want to have a conversation with Oscar and say, like, ‘Oscar, would you be available to do this to support Lando chasing the World Championship?’, but it will always have to be a conversation before the race.
“We all should be in agreement because ultimately we chase and we are in the quest for a driver's World Championship as a team.
“There's nobody that goes his own way, and then the others will have to follow.
“So that's our style, which is I don't think it can be necessarily and simply summarised in like, we elect a number one, and then we work accordingly. I would like to keep this more articulated as a team, and then be more on a case-by-case situation.”
READ MORE: FIA issue DOUBLE Ricciardo penalty as RB RETIRE car at Italian GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Norris reveals impact of ongoing battle with EXTREME nerves
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull as F1 star takes aim at team-mate
- 1 hour ago
Stella issues clear statement over driver priority at McLaren amid 'papaya rules' order
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton BLASTS F1 team over costly Monza error
- 3 hours ago
F1 champion makes AUDACIOUS financial support claim for Mercedes chief Wolff
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull after team disappointment
- Today 08:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov