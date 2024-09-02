close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Stella issues clear statement over driver priority at McLaren amid 'papaya rules' order

Stella issues clear statement over driver priority at McLaren amid 'papaya rules' order

Stella issues clear statement over driver priority at McLaren amid 'papaya rules' order

Harry Whitfield
Stella issues clear statement over driver priority at McLaren amid 'papaya rules' order

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has made his stance on driver priority clear for the rest of the season

The gap between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen has closed once again in the drivers' standings as it now sits at 62 points with eight races to go.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull as F1 star takes aim at team-mate

F1 RESULTS: Ferrari spark WILD Monza celebrations as Verstappen title gap cut

McLaren's first win of the season only came after six rounds at the Miami GP back in May, but now the team has picked up two wins out of the last four races.

However, Stella insists that his team will pick their moments to play favourite to certain drivers despite Norris being the closest to championship leader Verstappen.

Lando Norris secured his second career victory at the weekend's Dutch GP
The gap from Red Bull to McLaren in the constructors standings sits at eight points

Stella reluctant to play favourites

At the Hungarian GP, Oscar Piastri took his first victory in F1 but the main talking point was the team orders at play with McLaren demanding Norris to move over for the Australian as he only gained the lead as he pitted before him.

With that in mind, Stella seems keen to prevent any further team order controversy as they battle for the drivers' and constructors' titles.

A curious 'papaya rules' message was sent out on team radio in Monza, instructing the Norris and Piastri that they are free to race, but to give each other plenty of room.

Speaking before Sunday's race, he said: "I think when it comes to these conversations about being the number one, I don't think that's a good way of approaching racing.

“For us, we'd rather approach racing from fairness, integrity, and then see what comes, what sheds from this kind of approach.

"Whether on some occasions we need the team to take a certain direction in a 50-50 decision, or if we want to have a conversation with Oscar and say, like, ‘Oscar, would you be available to do this to support Lando chasing the World Championship?’, but it will always have to be a conversation before the race.

“We all should be in agreement because ultimately we chase and we are in the quest for a driver's World Championship as a team.

Andrea Stella began his role as McLaren team principal ahead of the 2023 season

“There's nobody that goes his own way, and then the others will have to follow.

“So that's our style, which is I don't think it can be necessarily and simply summarised in like, we elect a number one, and then we work accordingly. I would like to keep this more articulated as a team, and then be more on a case-by-case situation.”

READ MORE: FIA issue DOUBLE Ricciardo penalty as RB RETIRE car at Italian GP

Related

Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris FIA Monza Andrea Stella
Norris hits out at F1 team-mate after McLaren missed opportunity
F1 Superstars

Norris hits out at F1 team-mate after McLaren missed opportunity

  • Yesterday 19:57
  • 2
New McLaren WEAPON in F1 title fight will terrify Red Bull
McLaren

New McLaren WEAPON in F1 title fight will terrify Red Bull

  • August 29, 2024 12:57

Latest News

Lando Norris

Norris reveals impact of ongoing battle with EXTREME nerves

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull as F1 star takes aim at team-mate

  • 1 hour ago
McLaren News

Stella issues clear statement over driver priority at McLaren amid 'papaya rules' order

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton BLASTS F1 team over costly Monza error

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 champion makes AUDACIOUS financial support claim for Mercedes chief Wolff

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull after team disappointment

  • Today 08:27
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x