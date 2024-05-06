close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Miami Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

The sixth round of the 2024 season provided a dramatic twist, with McLaren's Lando Norris emerging victorious for the first time in his career.

After 110 grand prix starts and holding the unwanted record for most podium finishes without a win, Norris finally climbed the top step.

READ MORE: F1 2024 Miami Grand Prix results: Norris STUNS Verstappen for historic victory

Starting fifth on the grid, the McLaren star capitalised on a cheap pitstop under a safety car triggered by a collision between home hero Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen.

The Haas driver, who accumulated a staggering six penalties throughout the Miami weekend, was slapped with a 10-second penalty for the incident and is now two penalty points away from a race ban.

Max Verstappen, despite topping the sprint and qualifying, could only manage a second-place finish, crossing the line 7.612 seconds behind the jubilant Norris.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished third, while his team-mate Carlos Sainz dropped from fourth to fifth behind Sergio Perez, after receiving a five-second time penalty for colliding with Oscar Piastri.

Lewis Hamilton, in a Mercedes that lacked pace this weekend, finished a distant sixth, followed by Yuki Tsunoda, George Russell, and Fernando Alonso.

The race also saw Alpine finally break their points duck for the season, with Esteban Ocon securing a tenth-place finish.

READ MORE: Red Bull chief 'considering F1 future'

2024 Miami GP - Final classification

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: +7.612sec
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: +9.920sec
4. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +14.650sec
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +16.407sec
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +16.585sec
7. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +26.185sec
8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +34.789sec
9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +37.107sec
10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +39.746sec
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +40.789sec
12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +44.958sec
13. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +49.756sec
14. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +49.979sec
15. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +50.956sec
16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +52.356sec
17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +55.173sec
18. Alexander Albon [Williams] - +76.091sec
19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +84.683sec
NC. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - DNF

Fastest Lap: Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:30.634 on lap 43

READ MORE: Top pundit 'certain' Verstappen looking for Red Bull exit

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen McLaren Carlos Sainz
'Make McLaren Great Again' - Norris plays Trump card in Miami GP win
Miami GP

'Make McLaren Great Again' - Norris plays Trump card in Miami GP win

  • Today 01:18
Norris delivers X-rated celebration after AMAZING win- top three verdict
Miami Grand Prix

Norris delivers X-rated celebration after AMAZING win- top three verdict

  • Today 00:26

Latest News

Miami Grand Prix

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 8 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Norris delivers X-rated celebration as huge SMASH hands Brit Miami advantage

  • 53 minutes ago
GPFans Recap

Norris STUNS Verstappen as F1 star deploys CLEVER trick to gain major Miami advantage - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Today 01:57
Miami GP

'Make McLaren Great Again' - Norris plays Trump card in Miami GP win

  • Today 01:18
Miami Grand Prix

Norris delivers X-rated celebration after AMAZING win- top three verdict

  • Today 00:26
Latest F1 News

F1 Driver of the Day: Norris claims award after SENSATIONAL win in Miami

  • Today 00:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x