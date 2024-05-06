F1 Miami Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

The sixth round of the 2024 season provided a dramatic twist, with McLaren's Lando Norris emerging victorious for the first time in his career.

After 110 grand prix starts and holding the unwanted record for most podium finishes without a win, Norris finally climbed the top step.

Starting fifth on the grid, the McLaren star capitalised on a cheap pitstop under a safety car triggered by a collision between home hero Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen.

The Haas driver, who accumulated a staggering six penalties throughout the Miami weekend, was slapped with a 10-second penalty for the incident and is now two penalty points away from a race ban.

Max Verstappen, despite topping the sprint and qualifying, could only manage a second-place finish, crossing the line 7.612 seconds behind the jubilant Norris.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished third, while his team-mate Carlos Sainz dropped from fourth to fifth behind Sergio Perez, after receiving a five-second time penalty for colliding with Oscar Piastri.

Lewis Hamilton, in a Mercedes that lacked pace this weekend, finished a distant sixth, followed by Yuki Tsunoda, George Russell, and Fernando Alonso.

The race also saw Alpine finally break their points duck for the season, with Esteban Ocon securing a tenth-place finish.

2024 Miami GP - Final classification

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: +7.612sec

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: +9.920sec

4. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +14.650sec

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +16.407sec

6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +16.585sec

7. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +26.185sec

8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +34.789sec

9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +37.107sec

10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +39.746sec

11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +40.789sec

12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +44.958sec

13. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +49.756sec

14. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +49.979sec

15. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +50.956sec

16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +52.356sec

17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +55.173sec

18. Alexander Albon [Williams] - +76.091sec

19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +84.683sec

NC. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - DNF



Fastest Lap: Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:30.634 on lap 43

