F1 Miami Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
F1 Miami Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
The sixth round of the 2024 season provided a dramatic twist, with McLaren's Lando Norris emerging victorious for the first time in his career.
After 110 grand prix starts and holding the unwanted record for most podium finishes without a win, Norris finally climbed the top step.
READ MORE: F1 2024 Miami Grand Prix results: Norris STUNS Verstappen for historic victory
Starting fifth on the grid, the McLaren star capitalised on a cheap pitstop under a safety car triggered by a collision between home hero Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen.
The Haas driver, who accumulated a staggering six penalties throughout the Miami weekend, was slapped with a 10-second penalty for the incident and is now two penalty points away from a race ban.
Max Verstappen, despite topping the sprint and qualifying, could only manage a second-place finish, crossing the line 7.612 seconds behind the jubilant Norris.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished third, while his team-mate Carlos Sainz dropped from fourth to fifth behind Sergio Perez, after receiving a five-second time penalty for colliding with Oscar Piastri.
Lewis Hamilton, in a Mercedes that lacked pace this weekend, finished a distant sixth, followed by Yuki Tsunoda, George Russell, and Fernando Alonso.
The race also saw Alpine finally break their points duck for the season, with Esteban Ocon securing a tenth-place finish.
READ MORE: Red Bull chief 'considering F1 future'
2024 Miami GP - Final classification
1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: +7.612sec
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: +9.920sec
4. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +14.650sec
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +16.407sec
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +16.585sec
7. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +26.185sec
8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +34.789sec
9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +37.107sec
10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +39.746sec
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +40.789sec
12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +44.958sec
13. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +49.756sec
14. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +49.979sec
15. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +50.956sec
16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +52.356sec
17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +55.173sec
18. Alexander Albon [Williams] - +76.091sec
19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +84.683sec
NC. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - DNF
Fastest Lap: Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:30.634 on lap 43
READ MORE: Top pundit 'certain' Verstappen looking for Red Bull exit
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Miami Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 8 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Norris delivers X-rated celebration as huge SMASH hands Brit Miami advantage
- 53 minutes ago
Norris STUNS Verstappen as F1 star deploys CLEVER trick to gain major Miami advantage - GPFans F1 Recap
- Today 01:57
'Make McLaren Great Again' - Norris plays Trump card in Miami GP win
- Today 01:18
Norris delivers X-rated celebration after AMAZING win- top three verdict
- Today 00:26
F1 Driver of the Day: Norris claims award after SENSATIONAL win in Miami
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul