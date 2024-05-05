Big SMASH hands huge advantage to Verstappen F1 rivals
An incident involving Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen caused a full course safety car to be deployed in the Miami Grand Prix, and put Max Verstappen's race into jeopardy.
On Lap 29, the Williams and Haas drivers were battling for 19th down through turn one, but entering turn three, the two collided, sending Sargeant backwards into the wall.
The American driver retired from the race, while Magnussen suffered front wing damage, resulting in the safety car being deployed.
Following the incident, the Haas driver was handed a 10-second time penalty for his involvement in the crash.
Safety car hands advantage to Norris
The crash proved to be a huge blow for Verstappen, as he had recently made his first stop before the safety car, but has played right into the hands of Lando Norris, who could make a cheap stop to take the lead of the race.
Verstappen then struggled to keep up with Norris after the restart, boosting the Brit's chances of a first ever grand prix victory.
