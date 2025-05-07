Daniel Ricciardo handed A-list boost in stunning F1 paddock appearance

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has been handed a boost by a celebrity presence in the Miami Grand Prix paddock as the Aussie star's business venture gets A-list backing.

The 35-year-old was dropped from the Red Bull F1 family midway through the 2024 season after a disappointing run of results, but since leaving the sport, Ricciardo's Enchante clothing line has gone from strength to strength, hosting successful pop-up shops in New York and Melbourne.

Ricciardo's lifestyle brand produces racing-inspired clothing collections, usually with a specific theme focused on the season or a facet of racing, such as the garage or Motocross.

As F1 headed to the Miami GP last weekend without Ricciardo in attendance, his presence was still felt as his brand debuted the Enchante x VCARB Academy Programme collection.

Ricciardo's Enchante collection reaches celebrity status

Despite being dropped by the Racing Bulls F1 outfit in 2024, Ricciardo has returned to the team with a new deal which sees his clothing line become the official lifestyle apparel partner for the VCARB F1 Academy Programme.

The new collection is aimed at supporting the next generation of women in motorsport and is modelled by RB-backed F1 Academy star Rafaela Ferreira.

The mission statement of Ricciardo's latest collection states: "Inspired by the Academy's commitment to developing new talent, we're proud to play a small role in helping grow the future of racing while bringing a fresh perspective to the paddock."

During last weekend's star-studded race weekend in Miami, many famous faces graced the paddock as a guest of an F1 team, with Actor Timothee Chalamet repping RB F1 team kit during his visit to the Red Bull junior garage.

Chalamet met Ferreira, who is currently 10th in the 2025 standings for the all-female championship, where she gifted the A-lister a piece from the new Enchante x VCARB Academy Programme collection.

As the pair chatted and Ferreira enlightened Chalamet on the fast-paced world of motorsport, he was presented an Enchante VCARB t-shirt by Ferreira who revealed in an Instagram video: "It's my car," when pointing out the VCARB F1 Academy livery displayed on the back of the item.

Chalamet appeared pleased with the gift before asking: "What's Enchante?" although he is sure to be clued up on the ventures of Danny Ric after his visit to the Aussie star's former garage.

