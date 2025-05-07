F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton heading for Ferrari crisis as team boss quits
Lewis Hamilton’s dream F1 marriage with Ferrari appears to be heading for a potential crisis already, according to reports from Italy.
Alpine announce immediate F1 team principal EXIT as official statement released
Alpine Formula 1 team have announced the immediate exit of team principal Oliver Oakes following the Miami Grand Prix.
McLaren chief confirms Max Verstappen F1 signing talks
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has confirmed he engaged in talks with Max Verstappen’s manager, Raymond Vermeulen, over the champion’s contract during the Formula 1 winter break.
Max Verstappen reveals strange first thought when he held baby Lily
Max Verstappen has revealed his first thought when he held new baby Lily in his arms - it will probably surprise you and it will almost certainly make you laugh.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff slams poor F1 example set by drivers at Miami Grand Prix
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has suggested that bad examples were set by drivers during the Miami Grand Prix weekend.
FIA president flirts with REMOVING F1 cost cap rule
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has questioned Formula 1’s cost cap rule, and has even suggested that it should be removed.
Christian Horner hails 'wonderful addition to family' as Red Bull boss celebrates baby news
Christian Horner has celebrated the birth of Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet’s daughter Lily, in a social media video message where he hailed their ‘wonderful addition to the family’.
Daniel Ricciardo venture returns to F1 as new RB deal confirmed
Daniel Ricciardo’s clothing brand Enchante has partnered with his former Formula 1 team Racing Bulls for their latest collection, following an announcement at the Miami Grand Prix.
