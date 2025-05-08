Lewis Hamilton shares intimate details over ‘special’ project

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed behind-the-scenes details over a special recent project away from the track.

The racing icon had a tight turnaround after a hectic weekend at the Miami Grand Prix, where he once again proved his potential in the Ferrari machinery landing a podium in Saturday's sprint race, but only came away with eighth place in Sunday's main event.

The 40-year-old racer aired his frustrations at his new Ferrari outfit over team radio, using peak British sarcasm to convey his disagreement with their inefficient race strategy.

Come Monday however, all of Hamilton's worries on track were pushed to the back of his mind as he prepared for another glamorous event, the 2025 Met Gala.

How Hamilton's labour of love took months to prepare

The sporting legend accepted the prestigious position of co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala when asked by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, joining fellow co-chairs Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo and A$AP Rocky in celebrating the theme: 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.

The annual gala celebrated the history of Black fashion and dandyism at this year's event, with Hamilton dressed in a stunning outfit from British designer Grace Wales Bonner.

Hamilton paid tribute to Wales Bonner on social media as the pair posed alongside each other revealing how the impressive look came together.

"From the moment I heard the theme of this year’s Met Gala, I knew I wanted to work with Grace Wales Bonner," he wrote.

"This look has taken months of research and development. Every detail has been deeply considered—there’s a lot of emotion and meaning woven into this. This is more than a suit, this is ancestral history. Stylish, spiritual, and sharp. Thank you, Grace."

Never willing to give anything but his all, Hamilton revealed how Wintour had kept him in the loop over every detail of this year's event despite the F1 star being in season for his first campaign with Ferrari, with months of research going into the look which clearly meant a lot to Hamilton.

Speaking to Vogue, Wales Bonner revealed the deeper meaning and symbolism behind the driver's ensemble, saying: "There are stories told through jewel adornments and special trims, with symbolism in baobab flower motifs and natural materials like cowrie shells and mother-of-pearl buttons."

Hamilton’s stylist Eric McNeal further referenced the care put into the look: "So much care went into this look. What makes it special is that it’s not just about fashion – it’s about meaning. Lewis really wanted there to be a reason and a story behind every detail."

