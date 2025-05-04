F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 Sprint Race results: Final classification with penalties applied

Lando Norris benefited from a safety car yet again in Miami after a chaotic sprint race saw McLaren claim another one-two result.

This weekend the 25-year-old returned to a Formula 1 circuit as the reigning race winner for the first time in his career after claiming his first grand prix victory at the Miami International Autodrome in 2024.

At this year's grand prix weekend McLaren got lucky yet again when a crash for Fernando Alonso triggered a late safety car, with Norris holding onto the position of race leader.

His team-mate Oscar Piastri felt cheated once again, taking to team radio to advise his papaya crew against buying any lottery tickets in Miami.

Another star of the grid who was left feeling robbed of hard-earned points was reigning champion Max Verstappen after his Red Bull team made an embarrassing error, releasing him into the path of Kimi Antonelli, leading to a collision in the pits.

The incident was investigated by the Miami stewards with a 10-second penalty pushing the Dutchman down to P17, last in the sprint after two DNFs and a DNS for Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque's Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton bounced back with another strong sprint result, claiming P3 after taking his first victory in red at the Chinese sprint race in March.

After the chequered flag was waved in the sprint the stewards released a flurry of penalties, below is the final classification from the Miami Grand Prix sprint race, officially confirmed by the FIA.

2025 Miami Grand Prix sprint - Final classification

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.672

3. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +1.073

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +3.127

5. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +3.412

6. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +5.153

7. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +5.635

8. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +5.973

9. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +6.153

10. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +7.502

11. *Alex Albon [Williams] - +7.522

12. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +8.998

13. *Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +9.024

14. *Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +9.218

15. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber] - +9.675

16. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +9.909

17. *Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +12.059

Verstappen was handed a 10-second penalty, dropping him to P17 at the conclusion of the sprint.

*Post-race, the stewards handed Albon a five-second time penalty for failing to stay above the minimum time set by ECU under the safety car, Lawson a five-second penalty for causing a collision with Fernando Alonso and Bearman a five-second penalty for an unsafe release.

Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - DNF

Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - DNF

Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - DNS



What points are on offer in F1 Sprint races?

In 2021, F1 drivers received three points for winning the sprint, two for finishing second, and one for coming in third.

As this offered little to no incentive to put cars on the line for drivers in the midfield, this was altered in 2022 to the rewards system, which remains in place this year.

Keen to strike a balance that keeps Sunday’s grand prix as the main focus, a points system was agreed upon that sees the victor score eight, the second-place finisher seven, all the way down to eighth place, where one point is awarded.

There is no point handed out for setting the fastest lap in these shorter races, a rule which has now also been abolished for 2025 in the longer grands prix.

How long is an F1 Sprint Race?

The F1 Sprint is a 100km race. This is significantly shorter than the 305km distance of a regular grand prix.

There are no mandatory pit stops required, meaning drivers will often select a tyre which can comfortably go the distance without needing to be excessively managed.

