F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 Sprint Race results: Final classification with penalties applied
F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 Sprint Race results: Final classification with penalties applied
Lando Norris benefited from a safety car yet again in Miami after a chaotic sprint race saw McLaren claim another one-two result.
This weekend the 25-year-old returned to a Formula 1 circuit as the reigning race winner for the first time in his career after claiming his first grand prix victory at the Miami International Autodrome in 2024.
At this year's grand prix weekend McLaren got lucky yet again when a crash for Fernando Alonso triggered a late safety car, with Norris holding onto the position of race leader.
His team-mate Oscar Piastri felt cheated once again, taking to team radio to advise his papaya crew against buying any lottery tickets in Miami.
Another star of the grid who was left feeling robbed of hard-earned points was reigning champion Max Verstappen after his Red Bull team made an embarrassing error, releasing him into the path of Kimi Antonelli, leading to a collision in the pits.
The incident was investigated by the Miami stewards with a 10-second penalty pushing the Dutchman down to P17, last in the sprint after two DNFs and a DNS for Charles Leclerc.
The Monegasque's Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton bounced back with another strong sprint result, claiming P3 after taking his first victory in red at the Chinese sprint race in March.
After the chequered flag was waved in the sprint the stewards released a flurry of penalties, below is the final classification from the Miami Grand Prix sprint race, officially confirmed by the FIA.
2025 Miami Grand Prix sprint - Final classification
1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.672
3. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +1.073
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +3.127
5. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +3.412
6. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +5.153
7. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +5.635
8. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +5.973
9. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +6.153
10. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +7.502
11. *Alex Albon [Williams] - +7.522
12. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +8.998
13. *Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +9.024
14. *Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +9.218
15. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber] - +9.675
16. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +9.909
17. *Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +12.059
Verstappen was handed a 10-second penalty, dropping him to P17 at the conclusion of the sprint.
*Post-race, the stewards handed Albon a five-second time penalty for failing to stay above the minimum time set by ECU under the safety car, Lawson a five-second penalty for causing a collision with Fernando Alonso and Bearman a five-second penalty for an unsafe release.
Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - DNF
Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - DNF
Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - DNS
What points are on offer in F1 Sprint races?
In 2021, F1 drivers received three points for winning the sprint, two for finishing second, and one for coming in third.
As this offered little to no incentive to put cars on the line for drivers in the midfield, this was altered in 2022 to the rewards system, which remains in place this year.
Keen to strike a balance that keeps Sunday’s grand prix as the main focus, a points system was agreed upon that sees the victor score eight, the second-place finisher seven, all the way down to eighth place, where one point is awarded.
There is no point handed out for setting the fastest lap in these shorter races, a rule which has now also been abolished for 2025 in the longer grands prix.
How long is an F1 Sprint Race?
The F1 Sprint is a 100km race. This is significantly shorter than the 305km distance of a regular grand prix.
There are no mandatory pit stops required, meaning drivers will often select a tyre which can comfortably go the distance without needing to be excessively managed.
F1 HEADLINES: Miami Grand Prix sprint race result changes as FIA issue Max Verstappen penalty
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 32 minutes ago
F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 Sprint Race results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Miami Grand Prix sprint race result changes as FIA issue Max Verstappen penalty
- 3 hours ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Miami Grand Prix FREE
- Today 00:31
FIA announce late flurry of penalties as Miami Grand Prix sprint race result changed
- Today 00:11
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 4 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun