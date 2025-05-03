F1 Sprint Race Results: Max Verstappen crashes in pit-lane as Red Bull star finishes LAST at Miami Grand Prix
Lando Norris was handed the Miami Grand Prix sprint race victory after chaos on track brought out a safety car, and Max Verstappen crashed in the pits.
The start of the sprint race was delayed due to the wet conditions out on track in Miami, where the drivers complained about the lack of visibility during the formation lap.
A red flag was then deployed, which forced the drivers to return to the pit lane where they waited for an announcement on when the race would start - which ended up being 30 minutes later with three laps initially raced behind the safety car.
Pole sitter Kimi Antonelli lost the lead to Oscar Piastri at the first corner, after the Mercedes star refused to yield at Turn 1 and was forced wide onto the run off area.
Piastri benefitted from his early lead and enjoyed clear visibility at the front, whilst the drivers behind suffered from the spray thrown at them as they followed rival cars.
However, chaos ensued later on, starting with a crash between Antonelli and Verstappen in the pits after Red Bull released the champion into the path of the Mercedes prematurely.
Verstappen received wing damage as a result of the contact, but continued out onto the track and was later given a 10-second time penalty.
The chaos did not end there, after Fernando Alonso crashed into the barrier due to contact with Liam Lawson and destroyed the rear end of his Aston Martin.
As a result of the incident, a safety car was brought out on Lap 15 which handed Norris the race victory after he emerged from the pits ahead of Piastri and Lewis Hamilton.
The race ended under the safety car, and Verstappen's penalty saw him drop down to last place following the latest pit stop blunder from Red Bull.
F1 Results: Miami Grand Prix Sprint 2025
1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.672
3. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +1.073
4. Alex Albon [Williams] - +2.522
5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +3.127
6. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +3.412
7. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +4.024
8. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +4.218
9. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +5.153
10. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +5.635
11. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +5.973
12. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +6.153
13. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +7.502
14. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +8.998
15. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber] - +9.675
16. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +9.909
17. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +12.059
DNF: Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] DNF: Carlos Sainz [Williams] DNS: Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
