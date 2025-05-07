McLaren F1 star's grand prix celebration criticised... by his own MUM!

Oscar Piastri's victory celebrations at the Miami Grand Prix have been criticised on social media by his own mother Nicole Piastri.

The Aussie's mum is a vocal supporter of her son’s F1 career on social media but failed to offer any words of support when a TikTok surfaced of the McLaren star’s post-race celebration after his victory in Miami last weekend.

The 24-year-old gave a questionable performance of the ‘griddy’ dance in front of his team when he exited the car after the race, having made a bet with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson earlier in the week.

However, his mum was not impressed and jokingly commented on the TikTok: "Rhythm was never his strong point…"

Piastri’s Miami GP celebrations captivate social media

The video of Piastri performing the ‘griddy’ has over 900,000 likes on Instagram, and when later asked about the celebration by the media, Piastri revealed: "It was an attempt at a griddy. As you can tell, poorly executed."

"I met Justin Jefferson on Thursday who has essentially made the griddy world famous and I stupidly made a bet with him that if I won the race I’d do one for him."

Piastri started P4 on the grid at the Miami GP, but a lap one tangle between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris gave the Aussie the perfect opportunity to overtake for the lead, and their continued fight allowed him to build a gap at the front.

"After qualifying ... I thought that it was definitely not going to be needed," Piastri continued.

"So that was my first attempt at a griddy live on world TV. I stayed true to the bet but that’s the one and only time you’re doing to see me doing that."

Jefferson himself taught Piastri his touchdown celebration when he visited the Hard Rock Stadium and enjoyed a hot lap with the McLaren star.

The 25-year-old expressed his support for his pupil on X, where he re-posted the video of Piastri and wrote: “OSCARRRRRR!!! LETS GOOOOO.”

