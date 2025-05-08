Oscar Piastri joined an exclusive list of McLaren Formula 1 legends after claiming victory in last weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

The Australian maintained his outstanding early season form in Florida to earn his fourth win in six races, finishing ahead of team-mate Lando Norris and Mercedes' George Russell.

And that result turned out to be even more special after it was revealed that he had made history by becoming the first McLaren driver to win three consecutive grands prix since 1998.

Mika Hakkinen was the last to do it on the way to sealing his second world drivers' championship with the British outfit, winning the opening two races of 1998 in Australia and Brazil having also taken his first ever grand prix victory in the last race of 1997 in Jerez - where Jacques Villeneuve and Michael Schumacher infamously collided.

F1 icons Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna also have previously achieved the feat - the latter the previous most recent McLaren driver to win three in a row during the same season after four straight triumphs to open up the 1991 campaign.

Piastri extends lead over championship rivals

Piastri's performance in Florida served to underline his own championship credentials as he extended his lead over pre-season favourite Norris at the top of the standings to 16 points.

Title-holder Max Verstappen remains within touching distance in third, but lost yet more ground at the Hard Rock Stadium after failing to finish on the podium.

The efforts of both Piastri and Norris have propelled McLaren into a commanding position in the constructors' championship, with the team now overwhelming favourites to retain the crown they took from Red Bull last season.

They currently hold a 105-point advantage over Mercedes, with Verstappen's squad a further 36 points off the pace going into the upcoming Emilia-Romagna GP.

Oscar Piastri writing his name into McLaren’s history books 🌟



With victory in Miami, he became the first McLaren driver to win three consecutive races since Mika Häkkinen in 1998 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/3DtY1jTJES — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 6, 2025

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton heading for Ferrari crisis as team boss quits

Related