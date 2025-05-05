Norris issues scathing Verstappen driving assessment

Lando Norris made a stunning assessment of Max Verstappen's driving style following the Miami Grand Prix, suggesting drivers behind have a choice of either crashing or staying behind the Dutchman.

Norris and Verstappen battled it out on lap one of the Miami GP after the Dutchman had beaten his 2024 championship rival to pole, but Verstappen maintained the lead while Norris found himself down in sixth.

That was due to a turn one incident in which Norris was pushed off-track, and had to take avoiding action with Verstappen's RB21 slipping around in the early stages.

In order to not hit the barriers, Norris had to head off the track, and that made him lose four positions, but he was able to work his way back up to second in the chaotic race.

His team-mate Oscar Piastri also spent several laps attempting to get past Verstappen, eventually doing so when the four-time world champion locked up into turn one, and Piastri sped off into the distance to claim his fourth win of the season.

In his post-race interview, Norris appeared taken aback once again by Verstappen's staunch defending.

"Max put up a good fight as always and I paid the price, but it's the way it is. What can I say? If I don't go for it, people complain, if I go for it, people complain, so you can't win.

"But it is the way it is with Max, it's crash or don't pass. Unless you get it really right and you put him in the perfect position, then you can just about get there. I paid the price for not doing a good enough job today, but I'm still happy with second."

Norris-Verstappen rivalry resumes

Both Norris and Verstappen find themselves a way behind Piastri in the drivers' championship now, with the Australian having a 16-point lead over his McLaren team-mate.

That didn't stop memories of 2024 coming back on the opening lap, however, with the battle for the lead between Norris and Verstappen.

The pair were involved in many fierce battles throughout that particular season, namely at Austria, Austin and Mexico, where both drivers were complaining about the other's driving style.

Verstappen went on to claim the championship that season, but finds himself 32 points off the early pace of Piastri in 2025, as he chases a record-equalling fifth consecutive world title.

