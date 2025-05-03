F1 Qualifying Results: Lewis Hamilton in shock early exit as McLaren beaten at Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton was knocked out of qualifying in Q2 after a difficult session for the Ferrari star, whilst McLaren were beaten by Max Verstappen for pole position.

A mistake at Turn 17 in Q2 prevented Hamilton from fighting for pole, but the Ferrari star would not have been in contention anyway with his team-mate Charles Leclerc only managing P8.

Verstappen sealed pole position ahead of both McLarens, with Lando Norris coming out on top ahead of his team-mate Oscar Piastri following his sprint race win earlier on in the day.

Kimi Antonelli continued to outclass George Russell in Miami, and managed P3 on the grid after his maiden pole on Friday.

Elsewhere, Alex Albon was noted by the stewards for a pit lane infringement in Q1, where he appeared to push into the queue of cars leaving the pits and nearly collided into Isack Hadjar.

The stewards will investigate the incident after qualifying.

F1 Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2025

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:26.204 secs

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - + 0.065

3. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - + 0.067

4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - + 0.171

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - + 0.181

6. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - + 0.365

7. Alex Albon [Williams] - + 0.478

8. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - + 0.550

9. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - + 0.620

10. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - + 0.739



ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls]

12. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari]

13. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber]

14. Jack Doohan [Alpine]

15. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls]



ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber]

17. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

20. Ollie Bearman [Haas]



How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

